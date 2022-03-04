Stacey Solomon opens up on Rose's tongue-tie struggle as she returns to Loose Women

Stacey Solomon returned to Loose Women today for the first time in eight months.

Stacey Solomon shared her baby Rose's struggle with tongue-tie as she returned to Loose Women earlier today.

The 32-year-old returned to the ITV show for the first time in eight months, after welcoming baby Rose in October.

She joined Kaye Adams, Judi Love and Nadia Sawalha, and opened up about the last few months with her first daughter.

Stacey told her co-hosts: "I can’t believe we’re allowed to hug now! It’s been too long. I’ve missed you all so much."

Speaking about Rose's struggle with tongue-tie, which her son Rex also had. She said she was determined to find out if Rose was also affected.

Stacey welcomed baby Rose last October. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

The NHS describes tongue tie as "where the strip of skin connecting the baby's tongue to the bottom of their mouth is shorter than usual."

Rose has been diagnosed with tongue tie, and Stacey said she's determined to raise awareness of the condition.

Stacey said: "Ultimately, I just think some people in the medical profession don't want to recognise it because they then have to put budget towards it. But I feel like genuinely, if people have the opportunity to know their baby has tongue-tie, they should."

Stacey brought Rose into the Loose Women studios today. Picture: Shutterstock

She added: "I watched Rose's mouth go from opening a little bit, which I thought was normal, to opening like a bird all of a sudden."

Nadia then said: "It just breaks my heart how many people not even know."

For more information on tongue-tie, visit the NHS website.

Many viewers praised Stacey for raising awareness of tongue-tie, with one viewer tweeting: "#LooseWomen my third daughter had a posterior tongue-tie at birth. Feeding was so painful. I knew about #tonguetie but had never heard of the posterior version. Mothers should be more supported to help with feeding. Thanks for raising awareness."