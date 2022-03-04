Stacey Solomon opens up on Rose's tongue-tie struggle as she returns to Loose Women

4 March 2022, 14:32 | Updated: 4 March 2022, 14:35

Stacey Solomon returned to Loose Women today for the first time in eight months.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stacey Solomon shared her baby Rose's struggle with tongue-tie as she returned to Loose Women earlier today.

The 32-year-old returned to the ITV show for the first time in eight months, after welcoming baby Rose in October.

She joined Kaye Adams, Judi Love and Nadia Sawalha, and opened up about the last few months with her first daughter.

Stacey told her co-hosts: "I can’t believe we’re allowed to hug now! It’s been too long. I’ve missed you all so much."

Speaking about Rose's struggle with tongue-tie, which her son Rex also had. She said she was determined to find out if Rose was also affected.

Stacey welcomed baby Rose last October
Stacey welcomed baby Rose last October. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

The NHS describes tongue tie as "where the strip of skin connecting the baby's tongue to the bottom of their mouth is shorter than usual."

Rose has been diagnosed with tongue tie, and Stacey said she's determined to raise awareness of the condition.

Stacey said: "Ultimately, I just think some people in the medical profession don't want to recognise it because they then have to put budget towards it. But I feel like genuinely, if people have the opportunity to know their baby has tongue-tie, they should."

Stacey brought Rose into the Loose Women studios today
Stacey brought Rose into the Loose Women studios today. Picture: Shutterstock

She added: "I watched Rose's mouth go from opening a little bit, which I thought was normal, to opening like a bird all of a sudden."

Nadia then said: "It just breaks my heart how many people not even know."

For more information on tongue-tie, visit the NHS website.

Many viewers praised Stacey for raising awareness of tongue-tie, with one viewer tweeting: "#LooseWomen my third daughter had a posterior tongue-tie at birth. Feeding was so painful. I knew about #tonguetie but had never heard of the posterior version. Mothers should be more supported to help with feeding. Thanks for raising awareness."

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Wonder of the Seas set sail from Florida on Friday March 4

World's biggest cruise ship with huge water park and zip line to sail today

Lifestyle

Do you put the milk in first? (Stock images)

Pouring milk first makes the ideal cup of tea, research shows

Lifestyle

These care home residents have been treated to some fluffy company

Adorable chicks hatched in care home to help boost residents' heath and wellbeing

Lifestyle

This puppy smiles at everyone who visits her

Rescue puppy smiles at everyone hoping a family will adopt him

Lifestyle

Martin Compston has shared his thoughts on a new Line of Duty series

Line of Duty season seven could begin in months, teases Martin Compston

TV & Movies

ITV and BBC have pulled out of the theme park plans

Plans for £3.5billion 'UK Disneyland' thrown into chaos over 1cm spider

Lifestyle

Angela Lonsdale was married to EastEnder Perrie Fenwick

Inside Coronation Street star Angela Lonsdale's life 18 years after she left the soap

TV & Movies

Connor Ball has updated fans on his injury

Connor Ball compares injury to 'shark bite' after horror Dancing On Ice fall

TV & Movies

Kelsey Parker updated fans on Tom's progress last week

Tom Parker's wife Kelsey says he's made a 'massive amount' of progress amid brain cancer battle
Winston the cocker spaniel was rescued almost three days after he fell into a badger sett

Dog trapped underground for 60 hours is finally reunited with family

Lifestyle

Ant and Dec previously shared their desire to see the show return to Australia

I'm A Celebrity bosses confirm show WILL return to Australia this year

TV & Movies

Neighbours has been cancelled after 37 years

Neighbours end date confirmed as bosses release emotional apology to fans

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing an outfit from the high street

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her polkadot skirt from the high street
Dirty Mother Pukka is back for episode two!

Dirty Mother Pukka episode two: Cherry Healey opens up about dating after divorce
Where are Kate Laidlaw and Matt Ridley from MAFS now?

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Kate Laidlaw and Matt Ridley now?

TV & Movies