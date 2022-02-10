Stacey Solomon fans shocked to find out who her famous ex-boyfriend is

Stacey Solomon used to date Steve-O. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

By Heart reporter

Fans of Stacey Solomon had no idea that the star dated someone very famous back in 2015.

It’s been a huge few years for Stacey Solomon after she got engaged to boyfriend Joe Swash, bought her dream home and gave birth to daughter Rose.

But before she got together with Joe, it turns out the Loose Women star actually dated Jackass star Steve-O.

For anyone who has never seen Jackass, it is an American reality comedy television series which featured a cast of nine men carrying out pranks on each other or the public.

Stacey Solomon dated Steve-O in 2015. Picture: Alamy

Steve-O is one of the main TV stars and was on the show between 2002 and 2003.

After discovering the news he dated our very own Stacey a few years back, one fan shared a string of photos of the pair.

They wrote: “The oddest celebrity couple of all time i’m still in disbelief this actually happened.”

Someone else commented: “I thought you were joking, I've just googled and well....I don't know about life anymore.”

While a third added: “Sometimes I think I made this up cos not enough people talk about it.”

Stacey and Steve were in a relationship back in 2015 after they met on the Channel 4 reality show The Jump.

They even made a few public appearances, with Stacey - who is now mum to sons Leighton, 13, and Zachary, nine, Rex, two, and baby daughter Rose - opening up about their relationship in an interview.

At the time, she said: “I have no idea how it happened – I get really embarrassed [mentioning it]. We're just seeing how it goes at the moment.

"I remember feeling like this independent woman who was like 'No! I don't want to be with anybody. Stay away.’

“My focus is on my children and my work and then it got to the end of the show and, for some reason, I wasn't happy about the fact that I might never see him again and it went from there."

Stacey Solomon is now engaged to Joe Swash. Picture: Instagram

Steve-O also spoke about Stacey during an appearance on Celebrity Juice, adding: “We were in Austria for six weeks together [for The Jump] and pretty much on the first night I was just getting creepy and looking her up online.

“I liked her right away and we just started having a great time.”

The pair split after a few months due to the long distance, with Stacey living in Essex and Steve-O based in L.A.

Stacey’s representative confirmed at the time: "Stacey is really hurt by the whole situation, and it's not something she feels able to talk about at this moment in time."

As we all know, Stacey started dating Joe Swash in January 2016 and they are now engaged and live together in Pickle Cottage with their children.