Stacey Solomon addresses concerns over baby Rose sleeping next to her dogs

15 February 2022, 06:29

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Stacey Solomon shared a sweet new photo of baby Rose napping alongside her two dogs.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stacey Solomon has reassured fans after sharing a photo of baby Rose sleeping next to her dogs.

Taking to Instagram, the Loose Women star posted a picture of her youngest daughter laying alongside her two pets.

Rose looks adorable in her little black and white babygrow, while pups Peanut and Teddy are nestled beside her.

She wrote alongside the snap: “Just because 🐾🥺 They’ve missed each other I think…🖤

“Rose & me have been away for a few days for work so we were so excited to come home and have all the cuddles 🥲

“Now time to put everyone into their beds and have a nice early night… 🖤 Happy Sunday Everyone 🖤🐾 I hope you’ve had a lovely weekend.

“Lots of love from us…🖤”.

Addressing concerns, the 32-year-old added: “Rose does not sleep with the doggies and I’m always right next to them when they’re together.

Stacey Solomon shared a sweet new photo of baby Rose
Stacey Solomon shared a sweet new photo of baby Rose. Picture: Instagram

“Making sure everyone is happy & safe always🖤🐾”.

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: “Oh my goodness @staceysolomon this is just the cutest photo ever! 💕”

“This is utterly beautiful 😍 bet your so glad to be home Stace ❤️ enjoy the cuddles xxx,” said another.

A third wrote: “It’s lovely when your baby loves your fur babies ❤️,” while Stacey’s best friend Mrs Hinch added: “Everything 🥲❤️”.

This comes after Stacey adopted puppy Teddy following the death of her beloved pet Theo.

The star - who shares Rex, two, and baby Rose with fiancé Joe Swash, and Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine, from previous relationships - told fans the family had decided to bring the dog home as they ‘couldn't live without him’.

Stacey Solomon adopted puppy Teddy last month
Stacey Solomon adopted puppy Teddy last month. Picture: Instagram

The pup, called Teddy, was abandoned after a breeder considered him ‘not to be good enough for sale’, with Stacey explaining: "So we ended up bringing the little doggy home last night. We couldn't leave without him. He's so lovely...

"He was bred by somebody who was breeding dogs for sale and he wasn't good enough for sale so they got rid of him...

"When we learned about him and then saw Peanuts reaction to him there was no doubt in our mind that he was coming home.

"I didn't know we would be able to bring him home straight away so we were a little unprepared. we've spent last night and today settling him in and getting him all sorted.

"As soon as I've finished the school run and madness and fed everyone i can't wait for you to meet our newest member of the family... lots and lots of love."

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

The three victims have hit £100,000 worth of donations

Tinder Swindler victims rake in £100,000 of donations on GoFundMe

Netflix

How much do you love your pet? And is it more than your significant other?

Almost half of pet owners love their cat or dog more than their partner, study finds

Lifestyle

All nine episodes of Inventing Anna are streaming on Netflix now

How many episodes of Inventing Anna are there on Netflix?

TV & Movies

Are Nick and Danielle from Love Is Blind still together?

Are Nick and Danielle from Love Is Blind still together?

TV & Movies

There's a lot of choice in the supermarket Valentine's Day meal deals

Valentine's Day supermarket meal deals 2022: Tesco, M&S, Sainsbury's and Asda

Lifestyle

Anna Chlumsky plays Vivian Kent in Inventing Anna

Who plays journalist Vivian Kent in Inventing Anna and where have you seen her before?

TV & Movies

Dani Harmer has welcomed her second child

Tracy Beaker star Dani Harmer welcomes baby - and reveals adorable name
If you're looking for some baby name inspiration, you may want to look away from this list...

The baby names that are banned in parts of the world - including Nutella and Ikea

Lifestyle

Matt LeBlanc has reportedly split from Aurora Mulligan

Matt LeBlanc 'splits from Top Gear producer girlfriend' after six years together
Who has been revealed on The Masked Singer?

Who has been revealed so far on The Masked Singer UK?

TV & Movies

Emma Bunton met Karl and Susan Kennedy during their London holiday

Emma Bunton devastated Neighbours is axed 15 years after she made cameo appearance
Kevin speaks to Betty Boo

Nineties pop icon Betty Boo tells Kevin Hughes about her new music
Here's the naughtiest names in the UK

Jack is officially the naughtiest name, according to a new study

Lifestyle

The ending for This Is Going To Hurt has been explained

This Is Going To Hurt's ending explained with Adam Kay facing huge decision

TV & Movies

Aqualyx injections can help dissolve the fat in a double chin

Leading aesthetics doctor explains how double chin dissolving injection works

Beauty