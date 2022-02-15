Stacey Solomon addresses concerns over baby Rose sleeping next to her dogs

By Heart reporter

Stacey Solomon shared a sweet new photo of baby Rose napping alongside her two dogs.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Stacey Solomon has reassured fans after sharing a photo of baby Rose sleeping next to her dogs.

Taking to Instagram, the Loose Women star posted a picture of her youngest daughter laying alongside her two pets.

Rose looks adorable in her little black and white babygrow, while pups Peanut and Teddy are nestled beside her.

She wrote alongside the snap: “Just because 🐾🥺 They’ve missed each other I think…🖤

“Rose & me have been away for a few days for work so we were so excited to come home and have all the cuddles 🥲

“Now time to put everyone into their beds and have a nice early night… 🖤 Happy Sunday Everyone 🖤🐾 I hope you’ve had a lovely weekend.

“Lots of love from us…🖤”.

Addressing concerns, the 32-year-old added: “Rose does not sleep with the doggies and I’m always right next to them when they’re together.

Stacey Solomon shared a sweet new photo of baby Rose. Picture: Instagram

“Making sure everyone is happy & safe always🖤🐾”.

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: “Oh my goodness @staceysolomon this is just the cutest photo ever! 💕”

“This is utterly beautiful 😍 bet your so glad to be home Stace ❤️ enjoy the cuddles xxx,” said another.

A third wrote: “It’s lovely when your baby loves your fur babies ❤️,” while Stacey’s best friend Mrs Hinch added: “Everything 🥲❤️”.

This comes after Stacey adopted puppy Teddy following the death of her beloved pet Theo.

The star - who shares Rex, two, and baby Rose with fiancé Joe Swash, and Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine, from previous relationships - told fans the family had decided to bring the dog home as they ‘couldn't live without him’.

Stacey Solomon adopted puppy Teddy last month. Picture: Instagram

The pup, called Teddy, was abandoned after a breeder considered him ‘not to be good enough for sale’, with Stacey explaining: "So we ended up bringing the little doggy home last night. We couldn't leave without him. He's so lovely...

"He was bred by somebody who was breeding dogs for sale and he wasn't good enough for sale so they got rid of him...

"When we learned about him and then saw Peanuts reaction to him there was no doubt in our mind that he was coming home.

"I didn't know we would be able to bring him home straight away so we were a little unprepared. we've spent last night and today settling him in and getting him all sorted.

"As soon as I've finished the school run and madness and fed everyone i can't wait for you to meet our newest member of the family... lots and lots of love."