Stacey Solomon sparks rumours she’s already married Joe Swash

31 January 2022, 08:31

Stacey Solomon shared a photo of Joe Swash's hand over the weekend.

Stacey Solomon has sparked rumours she’s already married after Joe Swash was seen with a wedding ring on.

The 32-year-old is due to marry her fiancé Joe later this year, after pushing back the ceremony due to falling pregnant.

But some people think Stacey has already tied the knot after spotting a ring on Joe’s wedding finger.

Taking to Instagram, the Loose Woman star thanked her fans for their support after launching her latest clothing collection.

Stacey Solomon shared a photo on Instagram
Stacey Solomon shared a photo on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

In the snap Stacey can be seen holding a coffee, while fiance Joe has his left hand on her thigh and a gold wedding band can be seen.

In the post, Stacey told her followers: "You give me the confidence to go for these things and make them happen.

"I wouldn't even have the chance to have a collection without your support. And I don't take that for granted and will never forget it."

While Stacey is yet to speak out on the rumours, she has previously said she would never get married in secret.

When similar rumours circulated last year, she explained some of the rings Joe wears belonged to his late dad.

Stacey Solomon wants all of her children at her wedding
Stacey Solomon wants all of her children at her wedding. Picture: Instagram

She said at the time: "We are not married.

"We wouldn't secretly get married anyway as I would be so over the moon about it that I would be telling everyone.

She said: "Joe's rings that he wears are not wedding rings.”

Joe added: "They are my dad's rings, he passed away when I was a kid and I wear them for good luck. And I am sure that once we get married I will replace them with a wedding ring."

Stacey and Joe were due to tie the knot last summer and delayed it so all their children could be there.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash got engaged in 2020
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash got engaged in 2020. Picture: Instagram

Stacey is mum to Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine, from previous relationships, and shares son Rex, two, and baby daughter Rose with Joe.

Former EastEnders star Joe previously told us what guests can expect from his big day.

He said: “We’re having it in our garden, we didn’t want a massive one, but we’ve got so many friends and family that we love and we don’t want anyone to miss out on that date.

“We just want to wait and make sure we have everyone there who we care about, that’s the most important thing.

“It’s going to be semi-quiet and quite personal but it’s gonna be lovely, we can’t wait.”

