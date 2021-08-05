Exclusive

Joe Swash reveals details of ‘very personal’ garden wedding to Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are getting married next year. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Joe Swash told us what guests can expect from his wedding to Stacey Solomon next year.

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon put their wedding plans on hold earlier this year after falling pregnant with a baby girl.

The pair got engaged in December, with Stacey sharing the exciting news on Instagram at the time.

And while they were set to get married this July, even booking a venue, Stacey and Joe cancelled the plans and decided to get married in their new home, dubbed Pickle Cottage.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash want to get married in their garden. Picture: Instagram

Opening up about their plans for the big day, Joe, 39, told us that they didn’t want to rush such an important occasion.

“It’s going to be a really special day for me and Stacey,” he told us.

“So if we were going to have it this year it would have been a rush, we wouldn’t have had all the people we wanted to be there.”

Joe and Stacey already share two-year-old Rex and are expecting a little girl.

Stacey is also mum to 13-year-old Zachary and eight-year-old Leighton from previous relationships, and Joe shares Harry, 14, with his ex.

The couple will now get married in the summer of 2022, as Joe continued: “We thought it would be better if we waited until the same time next year, then we’d have our little girl there and that way we won’t have to leave anyone out.”

The former EastEnders star went on to tease what guests can expect from the big day.

He said: “We’re having it in our garden, we didn’t want a massive one, but we’ve got so many friends and family that we love and we don’t want anyone to miss out on that date.

“We just want to wait and make sure we have everyone there who we care about, that’s the most important thing.

“It’s going to be semi-quiet and quite personal but it’s gonna be lovely, we can’t wait.”

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon want their unborn baby to be at their wedding. Picture: Instagram

Meanwhile, Joe has teamed up with snack company Peperami to 'Ban the Bland' when it comes to the UK's eating habits.

When asked what quirky food combinations Stacey likes to eat, he told us: “Stacey has the weirdest pregnancy cravings, she loves ice. I think a lot of pregnant women like ice.

"There’s one craving that I just can’t get my head around, she has raw cauliflower mixed in with mayonnaise.

"Then you add mango chutney and put in two tablespoons of curry powder and mix it all together, and she eats it like it's the best thing in the world."

Joe has been challenged by Peperami to take on the nation’s food fails and trial Britain’s saddest snacks. To watch the full episode, visit @PeperamiTV on Instagram.