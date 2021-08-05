Exclusive

Joe Swash reveals how sons named Rex after Toy Story dinosaur

Joe Swash has revealed Rex was named after a Toy Story character. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

By Naomi Bartram

Joe Swash has shared cute secret behind Rex's name and why his big brothers chose it.

Joe Swash has revealed his youngest son Rex was named after a Toy Story character.

The I’m A Celebrity star is currently expecting a baby girl with fiancée Stacey Solomon, having welcomed Rex back in 2019.

Stacey is also mum to 13-year-old Zachary and eight-year-old Leighton from previous relationships, and Joe shares Harry, 14, with his ex.

And while the couple haven’t settled on a name for their unborn baby just yet, Joe has revealed the inspiration for two-year-old Rex’s moniker came from their sons.

Chatting to us exclusively at Heart.co.uk, Joe, 39, said: “The boys got the mission to name Rex so they named him after one of the Toy Story characters.”

Joe then went on to discuss potential name options for his daughter, adding: “If it was down to the boys again they would be calling her Jessie or Minnie or something.

“I think this time round we’ll think of a name.

“We have been discussing some, but we’ve got nothing that we really, really like yet so I think we’re going to wait and see who she looks like.”

Meanwhile, Stacey and Joe have been busy decorating their new nursery in preparation for the little one.

Posting photos last month, Stacey revealed the all-pink room featuring a wipe dispenser, a baby changing table with a vase full of neutral coloured dried flowers, tiny baby pink shoes and a Jellycat rabbit teddy

Opening up about how he feels about adding a little girl to his brood, Joe admitted he will ‘have to do things differently’.

“My brother in law has all girls and he’s just had a boy recently,” Joe told us, continuing: “And he was like ‘Joe, you do know it’s completely different?’

“I haven’t even thought about that bit yet. When I think of her I just think of a baby I don’t think of her gender.

“I think I will have to do stuff differently but I’m really looking forward to it. I was brought up in a house full of women so hopefully I’ll be fine.”

Joe went on to tell us about Stacey's very unusual pregnancy snack cravings.

The former EastEnders star has paired up with Peperami to 'Ban the Bland' when it comes to British food.

Talking about what his fiancée likes to eat at home, he said: "Stacey has the weirdest pregnancy cravings, she loves ice. I think a lot of pregnant women like ice.

"There’s one craving that I just can’t get my head around, she has raw cauliflower mixed in with mayonnaise.

"Then you mix in mango chutney and put in two tablespoons of curry powder and mix it all together and she eats it like it's the best thing in the world."

