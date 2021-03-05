Stacey Solomon says she won't take Joe Swash's last name as she wants same surname as her children

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are planning their wedding for later this year. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

By Alice Dear

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are set to get married later this year, but the Loose Women star has admitted she's torn over taking her husband-to-be's surname.

Stacey Solomon, 31, and Joe Swash, 39, have set a date and will be getting married later this year.

However, the Loose Women star has recently admitted she doesn't think she'll take Joe's surname when they tie the knot.

The mum-of-four explained that she wanted to have the same name as her children.

Stacey Solomon explained that she still wants to have the same surname as her children. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Speaking in an interview with the BBC, Stacey explained: "I want to have the same surname as the kids.

"It is a really funny one. Obviously Joe would love me to have his second name - nothing wrong with his second name - but because of the kids, I want to have the same surname as the kids."

She added that she would consider making it a double-barrel name.

Stacey and Joe will get married in July later this year. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

She explained that when her sister got married and changed her name, she felt "a bit heartbroken" as she felt like she wasn't her "full sister" anymore.

While surnames still stand undecided for the couple, they have recently revealed they have set a date for their big day.

Earlier this week, the pair revealed they will be getting hitched in July, as long as coronavirus restrictions allow.

Sharing a screenshot of the email from the registration office confirming their wedding day on her Instagram story, Stacey wrote: "Just got this email though and I'm having a little cry.

"Joe defo has 'watery eyes' as well, it actually feels real now."

She added: "I can't believe in a few months I'll be a Mrs. With all of my boys by my side."

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash got engaged last Christmas. Picture: Getty

Stacey has also told fans that her sons will be giving her away alongside her dad on the wedding day.

She told Hello! magazine: "We've got four boys and they will all just be our page boys. We didn't want to make one the best man or give one a special role. But I would like them all to walk me down the aisle with my dad.

"Our dogs Theo and Peanut will of course also be involved! They're getting suits made and they'll have bow ties. I made a wedding planning book and a whole double page is dedicated to the dogs."

Stacey has three children – Zachary and Leighton from previous relationships, and Rex, who she has with Joe.

Joe also has a son, Harry, from a previous relationship.

