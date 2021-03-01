Stacey Solomon reveals she will marry Joe Swash in July and sons will give her away

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon will be getting married in July this year. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Alice Dear

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have set a date for their wedding, and it has left them very emotional.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash got engaged at the end of last year, and they are wasting no time planning the wedding.

The TV star couple have revealed they will be tying the knot in July 2021, and the confirmation has left Stacey and Joe excited for the big day.

Stacey Solomon want her children and Joe Swash's son to give her away at the wedding. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Sharing a screenshot of the email from the registration office confirming their wedding day on her Instagram story, Stacey wrote: "Just got this email though and I'm having a little cry.

"Joe defo has 'watery eyes' as well, it actually feels real now."

She added: "I can't believe in a few months I'll be a Mrs. With all of my boys by my side."

Stacey Solomon said she was emotional after having her wedding date confirmed. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

This comes after Stacey revealed to Hello! magazine that her sons will give her away on the big day.

She told the publication that she wants her four sons, Zachary, Leighton and Rex, and Joe's son from a previous relationship, Harry, to walk her down the aisle with her dad.

She said: "We've got four boys and they will all just be our page boys. We didn't want to make one the best man or give one a special role. But I would like them all to walk me down the aisle with my dad.

"Our dogs Theo and Peanut will of course also be involved! They're getting suits made and they'll have bow ties. I made a wedding planning book and a whole double page is dedicated to the dogs."

Joe Swash proposed to Stacey Solomon last Christmas. Picture: Getty

While Government plans are to have the country unlocked by June, Stacey has said that she is aware plans could change, and that the wedding could even be cancelled.

She said: "It's going really well and I'm really enjoying it, I'm trying to stay as positive as possible. I know the reality of the situation is that we might not even be allowed to get married this year, let alone have the people that we want there.

"But me and Joe have spoken about it. There are people in our lives who we don't think we will, unfortunately, have much time left with.

"So if worst comes to worst, and we can only have a wedding of six, then we will get married with those special people because it's really important to us to have certain people there."

