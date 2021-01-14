Stacey Solomon hits back at nasty troll after she’s criticised for having children with three different dads

Loose Women’s Stacey Solomon responded to one of her followers who criticised her parenting.

Stacey Solomon has called out one of her followers after they criticised her for having children with three different fathers.

The 31-year-old is a mum to three sons Zachary, 12, and Leighton, eight, and Rex, one.

While she shares Zachary and Leighton with two previous ex’s, Stacey shares her youngest Rex with fiancé Joe Swash.

After receiving a nasty message on Instagram, Stacey was quick to share it with her followers.

Stacey Solomon has replied to one of her followers. Picture: Instagram

“It must be very sad having three different dads for your boys. Always apart. Oh well I suppose you are happy about it,” the post read.

Talking to her followers, Stacey then replied: “Woah there, Welma! It’s far too early for that kind of judgement and of course I’m happy about it!”

She went on to say: “They’re the best thing that ever happened to me no matter how they happened to me.”

The former X Factor star wrote alongside her video: “Never let anyone make you feel like you’re not good enough just because things just happened to work out differently from the ‘norm’.

“Keep doing you the best way you know how. Unconditional love rom anywhere in efferent shapes, & sizes, is all they’ll ever need.”

Stacey went on to explain why she kept the name of the troll anonymous, adding: “I don’t like to share mean people’s names on here because I believe it gives them more of a voice that they don’t deserve…

“There are so many beautiful souls out there so let’s share their messages and names instead.”

Stacey fell pregnant with youngest Zach when she was 17-years-old with her boyfriend at the time Dean Cox, however the couple broke up before she gave birth.

She shares her second son Leighton, eight, with her ex fiancé Aaron Barham, and gave birth to little Rex back in 2019 with fiancé Joe Swash.

