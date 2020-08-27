Stacey Solomon proudly shows off her ‘favourite’ stretch marks in candid video

Stacey Solomon has shared an empowering message with her followers.

Stacey Solomon has posted photos of her stretch marks on Instagram, saying she loves the way they 'glitter'.

The 30-year-old shared the empowering message on her social media account as part of a campaign with Dove to encourage people to share unedited pictures of themselves.

In the clip, Loose Women’s Stacey can be seen pulling up her top and pointing them out.

With her baby son Rex playing in the background, she tells the camera: "I'd thought I'd kick mine off by showing you my favourite stretch marks.

Stacey Solomon revealed her stretch marks in a new snap. Picture: Instagram

"These are my favourite not just because my hips had to grow so big so I could get you and your brothers into the world, yeah that's right.

"But also because in the sunshine they sparkle like glitter.

"They go all around my back and they're my absolute favourite."

In the next post, the star can be seen sitting on the floor, as she wrote: "So here is mine…

"Never be ashamed of who you are. Every tiny detail of your body tells a story of everything you've been through.

"All of the challenges you faced. The highs and lows of your story so far...

"So let's embrace every bit of us and start to embrace our beautifully diverse bodies."

Stacey added: "Without all of this there would be no pickles. Love you all to the moon and back..."

The former X Factor star shares one-year-old son Rex with boyfriend Joe Swash, as well as Zachary, 11, and Leighton, eight, from previous relationships.

The star is well known for sharing body positive messages, and often posts unedited photos in her bikini.

Speaking about accepting her imperfections, she previously told Fabulous Magazine: "I actually think my body’s really cool.

"I like my little muffin top. I think it’s cool. I like my boobs. OK, they might be lower than the average 28 year old’s, but I think they’re all right.

“I just think: ‘Oh my god, I’ve produced and breastfed two children. How amazing is that?’”

