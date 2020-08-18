Stacey Solomon left 'emotional and excited' as she announces new book on crafting and organising

Stacey Solomon has landed herself a publishing deal. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

By Alice Dear

Stacey Solomon has landed herself a huge publishing deal after her Instagram crafting and organising hacks became an online sensation.

Stacey Solomon, 30, has landed a publishing deal with Penguin Random Books and Ebury Books.

The mum-of-three said at the weekend she was "emotional and excited" about the new project.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Stacey revealed that her meeting with the book publishers had gone well as she grinned with a bouquet of flowers, believed to be sent from them.

Stacey Solomon's new book will about organising and crafting. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

She wrote: "These just came to the door... Turns out the book meeting went well. Penguin Random House and Ebury Books have said they would love to publish my book.

"So excited and a bit emotional. If it wasn't for you giving me the confidence to even dream it, this wouldn't be possible so thank you from the bottom of my heart. Better get my scrap book out."

The mum-of-three said she was "excited" about the new project. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

The star's new book is believed to be all about organising and crafting after her mini projects at home became a sensation with fans.

During lockdown, Stacey's Instagram stories have been alive with her hacks around the house, and special craft projects she has taken on.

And now, Stacey is going to be sharing all her top tips with her fans, who have loved watching every makeover.

Stacey teased the meeting last week in a few social media posts, telling her fans at the time: “That was so scary but such an exciting meeting I can’t wait to see what’s next and share it with you all.”

