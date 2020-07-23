Stacey Solomon shares nasty messages from cruel trolls calling her 'boring'

By Naomi Bartram

Stacey Solomon has hit back at her haters after she was sent nasty messages on Instagram.

Stacey Solomon has revealed the nasty messages which she is sent by trolls on a daily basis.

The Loose Women star took to her Instagram page this week with a screenshot from one particular follower who branded her ‘boring’ and a ‘thick as f**k blonde’.

The man in question appeared to reply to ever single one of 30-year-old Stacey's morning videos that featured the song Good Morning, Good Morning.

He left awful messages including: "FFS get a life and change the record,” "FFS you are a boring person playing that song all the time. Change the record."

Stacey Solomon shared a screenshot of her messages. Picture: Instagram

As well as: "Can you not think of any other song. Forgot you're as thick as f@$k blonde."

Hitting back at her haters in the best way, Stacey captioned the post: "Sometimes I wake up and read your messages and land on just the right one to set me up for the day…

Read More: Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash’s family house in Essex

"Then I landed on Mark's messages… Mark is REALLY hating my Good Morning stories.

"He just can't take the song anymore and it's cracking me up…"

The mum-of-three then added a video of herself singing the song herself while lying with her youngest son Rex.

"This one's for you Mark… Good morning,” she wrote alongside it.

This comes just a few weeks after Stacey announced she was taking a break from social media following some particularly mean comments from her followers.

Taking to her Instagram story at the end of June, Stacey revealed that she was having a ‘strange morning’ and ‘woke up on the wrong side of her brain’.

She said: “Having a strange morning this morning. Some days I just wake up on the wrong side of my brain.

“I always do my best to ignore nastiness because deep down I feel sorry for people who want to hurt others to try to bring them down.

“I feel awful for how sad they must be deep down. But some days it’s not so easy to ignore and the nastiness gets in. All part of being human I suppose.”

She finally added: “Anyways I’m going to put my phone in the drawer again today and shake it off.

“Will be saying to myself on repeat today… we rise by lifting others & dulling someone else’s sparkle will NEVER brighten their own. The truth of what’s on the inside will always show on the outside.”

Now Read: Stacey Solomon praises working mums as she returns to work