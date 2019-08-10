Stacey Solomon praises working mums as she returns to Loose Women

She's ended her maternity leave and is back on the daytime panel show

Stacey Solomon praised working mums as she returned to her job for the first time since welcoming baby Rex – branding them "f***ing incredible".

The Loose Women presenter went back to work yesterday and told Instagram followers that she is working on a new project.

Alongside a picture of her three-month-old son, Rex, she wrote on Instagram: "Did my first full day back at work today, so this is an appreciation post for all of those mothers who have to leave their babies and go back to work."

"I felt really emotional today but the reality for me was that I was able to bring Rex with me, to a job that I absolutely love, doing something I really enjoy."

She added: “I sat for a long time today just thinking about how lucky I am. And I couldn’t help but spend a lot of time thinking about women with really tough jobs, ones they may not even like doing."

"The jobs that don’t allow you the chance to continue to work and also allow you to include your child in some way."

She concluded: "I remember having Zachary and going back to college when he was this age, then I’d be straight to the fish and chip shop after college and I’d only see him before I dropped him off in the college crèche and then when I got home about 10 after my shift.

"I’m so lucky that that's not the case this time around (enter first child mum guilt). But I know that that scenario and so many others are lots of people’s current reality so basically I’m in awe of you all.

"Your incredible [sic]. You’re raising superhumans and doing a great job!"

The 29-year-old welcomed her third son, and her first child with boyfriend Joe Swash. Stacey has two other children, Zachary, 11, and Leighton, 7, from previous relationships.

Before Rex's birth, she revealed that she was unlikely to take an extended maternity leave as she is "self-employed".