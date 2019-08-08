Exclusive

Joe Swash reveals he wants a daughter with Stacey Solomon after birth of baby Rex

Joe Swash has opened up about wanting more kids. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Joe Swash has told us he is keen to have another baby with girlfriend Stacey Solomon.

Joe Swash welcomed newborn son Rex with girlfriend Stacey Solomon in May this year.

But the I’m A Celebrity star - who is also dad to 12-year-old Harry - is already thinking about adding to his brood.

While speaking to Heart.co.uk, 37-year-old Joe admitted he’d love to have a daughter in the future, telling us: “We haven’t got a girl, so I’d quite like another go to see if we can find this elusive girl.”

Despite his confession, Joe did reveal he’s yet to discuss it with Stacey, 29, who is also a mum to two boys from previous relationships, 11-year-old Zachary and eight-year-old Leighton.

He added: “I haven’t really crossed the subject with Stacey yet but I hope to have another one.”

Joe and Stacey announced the birth of their youngest on May 23, saying their son had arrived ‘a lot sooner than expected’ but was doing well.

And since then, the couple have been keen to share elements of their parenting journey on Instagram, regularly posting photos of adorable Rex.

Speaking about becoming a dad again, Joe said: “It’s amazing, it’s really hard but it’s one of the most rewarding things in the world.

“It’s something we’ve both wanted and both been looking forward to and he’s the perfect child - I don’t want to jinx it, but this kid is an angel.”

Keen to spend more time with his family, former EastEnders actor Joe quit his presenting job on I’m A Celebrity spin off Extra Camp earlier this year.

“It was a tough decision,” he explained.

“It’s three months away from Rex and Stacey’s boys are starting new schools so they wouldn’t have been able to come out and meet me.

“It can be difficult but I always think family comes first and I’ve been doing the Jungle a long time. I didn’t mind stepping down and going ‘right I think I need to concentrate on the family this time’.”

But the dad-of-three has more than enough to keep him busy, and as well as looking out for his young family, Joe has taken a cameo role as the character of ‘Oliver’ in upcoming animated film UGLYDOLLS.

Speaking about the family movie - which also stars the likes of Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas and is based on the toy brand - he revealed the reason why he almost didn’t turn up.

He told us: “The recording fell the day after Rex was born and Stacey was like ‘you can’t go’.

“But I was like ‘no I’ve got to do it, it’s a cartoon Rex will love it.’ So I had to do the voiceovers the day after he was born, but I thought it was such a lovely thing to do.”

He added: “I think it will be nice for little Rex to see the cartoon because it has such a lovely message.”

UGLYDOLLS will be out in UK cinemas from 16th August 2019.