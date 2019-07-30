John Barrowman lined up to replace Scarlett Moffatt as I'm A Celeb: Extra Camp host

John Barrowman and Emily Atack are being lined up to replace Scarlett Moffatt and Joe Swash on Extra Camp. Picture: Getty/ITV

By Emma Gritt

The musical theatre star was a favourite of fans when he competed on the ITV jungle show last year - and bosses want him back with pal Emily Atack.

John Barrowman is being lined up to replace Scarlett Moffatt presenting I'm A Celebrity: Extra Camp.

The Sun claims that the actor, 52, and Emily Atack have been approached by bosses to fill the void left by Scarlett, 29, and Joe Swash, 37, who announced they had quit the show two weeks ago.

They will join previous contestant Joel Dommett, 33, who competed with Scarlett in 2016 and has presented the popular spin-off show since the following year.

A source told the paper: "Producers loved John and Emily together last year and were looking for formats for them once they left Australia.

“When the chance to do Extra Camp came up ITV bosses thought it made sense.

“Joel can hold it together, as he’s done the show before, and the newbies can bring their own madness to the table. It’s all but a done deal.”

Last year John came third and Emily, 29, came second, with football boss Harry Redknapp being crowned King of the Jungle.

Scarlett took to Instagram to reveal she had quit the show.

She wrote: "For 3 years I have enjoyed a jungle life, being crowned queen of the jungle and having the greatest time presenting extra camp with Swashy and Joel who I now class as best friends.

ITV bosses hope the pair's chemistry will be just as strong on the spin-off show. Picture: Getty

"The jungle absolutely changed my life and I am massively grateful to everybody who voted for me whilst in the jungle and for your constant support to date and everybody who tuned in to extra camp."

The former Gogglebox star added that she was going to be focusing on a new TV show that will co-star her family.

She wrote: "I have got a project that I've been working on (alongside my family) that I am very very excited to announce soon. And because of this unfortunately I will not be presenting this years extra camp but I will certainly be tuning in LONG LIVE THE JUNGLE."

Joe also cited family reasons, telling fans: "Being a part of the I'm a Celebrity After Show has been everything I could have dreamed of and more. But I've come to the decision that this year I'm going to have to leave my jungle family and stay home with my wonderful real family.

"I don't want to miss a second with Stacey and our amazing boys so 3 months in Australia just seems too make to bare this year [sic]."