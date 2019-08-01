Stacey Solomon praised by fans after admitting her 'bleeding nipples' stopped her breastfeeding

Stacey has opened up about breastfeeding in a candid new post. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Stacey Solomon has spoken candidly about her breastfeeding journey in a new Instagram post.

Stacey Solomon isn’t one to hold back when it comes to candid posts about motherhood.

And now the Loose Women star has shared another candid confession about breastfeeding her baby Rex.

The tot was born in May and is Stacey’s first child with boyfriend Joe Swash, she’s also mum to seven-year-old Leighton and 11-year-old Zachary.

Posting a photo nursing her youngest son, the 29-year-old admitted she’s been unable to breastfeed due to her nipples bleeding.

She told her followers: "There was a time, not so long ago, when I used to dread this.

"It’s so nice to uncurl my toes, not be fighting with shields or trying to sooth my bleeding nipples and actually get excited for the times that Rex wants to feed on me.

Read More: Stacey Solomon in hysterics as baby Rex WEES over her sister in Pizza Hut

"I never managed to exclusively breast feed He has bottle and boob, mostly boob before naps for comfort and that works for us!”

Admitting she used to put ‘pressure’ on herself to breastfeed after giving birth, she continued: "I wanted to love it so badly and had imagined how 'easy', 'convenient' and 'blissful' it would be and it wasn’t any of those things.

"I never believed anyone when they said it will become easier and almost painless eventually, but it has.

"I can’t even remember when it changed. But 10 weeks in and it feels so much better.

"It feels like how I imagined it in the first place. If I could offer any advise, it would be what everyone told me.”

Encouraging her fans, the star added: "FED IS BEST and WHATEVER WORKS FOR YOU.

"Mummas YOU ARE INCREDIBLE if you’re wondering why the photo looks weird it’s because I’ve Blurred out any boob just incase Instagram tell me off!"

Read More: Stacey Solomon opens up about 'mum guilt' in candid Instagram post about baby Rex

And fans have been quick to praise the I’m A Celeb winner, as one wrote: “This has given me so much hope.”

Sharing their own experience, another said: “I absolutely love young honest posts on motherhood! I breastfed for three weeks and it was hell, I eventually gave up!”

While Stacey’s Loose Women pal Nadia Sawalha added: “Awwww such a wonderful post . So important . You’ve articulated exactly how I felt . Wish there had been social media when I was struggling with feeding . Felt so alone . Your honesty is helping so many x”

This comes after Stacey was recently praised for sharing a picture celebrating her cellulite and leaking boobs.

She wrote on Insta: “‘I almost didn’t post this and then I remembered that… my cellulite is BEAUTIFUL and I used to pray for my boobs to leak,’ she wrote in the caption. Nothing to be conscious about here!”