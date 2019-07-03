Stacey Solomon in hysterics as baby Rex WEES over her sister in Pizza Hut

The Loose Women panellist couldn't stop laughing when her baby son peed all over sister Jemma in Pizza Hut. Picture: Instagram

The Loose Women panellist shares the hilarious moment her newborn son pees on sister Jemma's jeans in the WORST spot

Stacey Solomon has taken to Instagram to share the side-splitting moment her son Rex weed all over her sister Jemma in Pizza Hut.

The lookalike siblings were sitting down to lunch when the Loose Women panellist's tiny newborn needed his nappy changing.

But in a hilarious baby mishap, Rex peed straight onto Jemma's jeans and soaked her directly in the groin.

The girls howled with laughter in middle of the restaurant as Stacey, 29, caught the whole thing on camera.

She told her 1.9million followers: "My sister has forced me out shopping.

"She's just changing Rex's bum in the middle of Pizza Hut.

"I told her I'll only come out the house if you change his bum."

The telly favourite, who welcomed her six-week old son into the world with boyfriend Joe Swash in May, went on to capture the comedy moment and poke fun at her sister's huge wet patch.

Stacey and Jemma were enjoying a Pizza Hut when the nappy accident occurred. Picture: Instagram

The lunch trip marks one of the handful of times Stacey has left the house since giving birth.

The mum-of-three previously admitted she was scared to venture outside with "vulnerable" Rex for fears it was too"dirty".

But it seems her family have played a huge part in getting the British star out and about.

The mother-of-three zoomed in on her sister after Rex's accident in the restaurant. Picture: Instagram

Last month, Stacey revealed it was her mum who forced her to leave the house for the first time since arriving home with Rex.

The mother and daughter duo went for a walk in the woods, which Stacey claimed did her the world of good.

She posted a smiling photo of herself with her baby boy on Instagram and captioned the photo: "We did it!!!! Yaaaay!

"Joe Joe left for a week away working this morning, then the boys went off to their daddy’s for the weekend. So my mummy came over and dragged me out for an evening stroll! I’m so glad she did.

"I love the woods. I forgot how good they smell. That was just the best.

"Everyone was right, I am now thinking I can’t believe I didn’t do it sooner.

"But actually I’m so glad that we’ve been able to stay lost in our own world for the last 4 weeks and now I am excited to take Rex on adventures outside of our front room.

"Today the woods opposite our house, tomorrow who knows!

"Still haven’t managed to wear more than pyjamas though."

Stacey's been holding the fort with her three children, Zachary, 11, Leighton, 7, and Rex, 6 weeks, whilst live-in partner Joe Swash has been working away in Italy.

The I'm A Celeb presenter was on a Disney cruise with This Morning's Alison Hammond, but is now home safe and sound to spent some quality time with his family.