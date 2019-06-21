Stacey Solomon explains why she hasn't left the house in a month in honest post

21 June 2019, 12:36 | Updated: 21 June 2019, 12:38

Stacey Solomon has been praised by fans for her latest honest post about parenthood
Stacey Solomon has been praised by fans for her latest honest post about parenthood. Picture: INSTAGRAM / StaceySolomon

Stacey admitted she was worried about taking newborn Rex outside because of how 'dirty' or 'vulnerable' they might feel

Stacey Solomon has revealed why she hasn't left the house in a month since she gave birth to baby Rex last month.

The 29-year-old updated fans with a candid selfie to accompany the heartfelt caption as Stacey encouraged other mothers to support each other.

Posing in a striped yellow jumper while cradling her newborn, Stacey admitted that she's in need of a "change of scenery" and the chance to get out of her pyjamas.

She told fans: "We haven't ventured out for a walk yet but I'm definitely coming around to the idea!... I don't know why I feel so weird about leaving the house... I just have these weird thoughts that someone might see us all vulnerable, or that it might be too dirty outside, or that there might be some kind of air born virus going around outside my front door!"

Stacey added: "Believe me, I am totally aware of how crazy that sounds, but hormones are a crazy thing... I think I just need to bite the bullet and get out there."

The mum-of-three then spoke about an app, Peanut, which connects local mums and encourages them to meet up and support each other through the early days of parenthood.

Stacey told fans how she had signed up for the service and was looking to speak to parents in the neighbourhood.

She explained: "I love the thought of surrounding myself with people who are hopefully feeling the same... I'm excited our first adventure into the big wide world, well maybe not world but at least a one mile radius of my house!"

READ MORE: Joe Swash shares cute photo of Stacey Solomon conked out on the sofa with baby Rex

Stacey welcomed her third child last month
Stacey welcomed her third child last month. Picture: Getty

