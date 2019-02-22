Stacey Solomon pregnant: How far along is she? Due date of baby revealed as Joe Swash confirms the news

Stacey Solomon - baby asset. Picture: IG

Stacey Solomon is pregnant with her third child, her first with boyfriend Joe Swash. When is her due date and how far along is she in her pregnancy.

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon has taken to Instagram to reveal she's expecting her first baby wth boyfriend Joe Swash.

Stacey and Joe Swash have been dating for three years after meeting on I'm A Celebrity... and this is their first big news since moving in together in September 2018.

Stacey, who already had two sons Zachary Solomon and Leighton Barham, confirmed the news by posting a sonogram photo on Instagram.

Joe, who already has son Harry from his previous relationship with Kara Tointon, said he was overjoyed by the news that his girlfriend was expecting.

So what do we know about Stacey Solomon's pregnancy, what is Stacey's due date? How far along is she in the pregnancy? We have everything you need to know...

Stacey Solomon baby. Picture: IG/Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon pregnancy announcement

Stacey Solomon announced the news on Instagram on February 22nd 2019, after responding to an initial statement made by her boyfriend Joe Swash.

Joe swash wrote on Instagram -

How far along is Stacey?

There is no word yet as to how far along Stacey is in her pregnancy, however, most women choose to announce their pregnancy after they have passed their first trimester. So we expect she is three months pregnant.

Baby due date

Stacey is yet to confirm when she will give birth to her and Joe's first child, however, we can expect it will be around sometime in the summer, most likely July.

However - judging by the photos Joe Swash posted of Stacey napping, her bump does seem visible so she could even be as far along as four months.