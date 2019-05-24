Stacey Solomon praised for sharing ‘realistic’ picture of birth with blood-splattered towel

24 May 2019, 08:03

Fans have been in awe of Stacey Solomon for sharing this realistic picture from birth
Fans have been in awe of Stacey Solomon for sharing this realistic picture from birth. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have welcomed their first baby together, sharing a beautiful and natural picture from the moment.

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon announced the birth of their first baby together on Instagram.

The Loose Women star and her partner welcomed their little one early, at only eight months, on the morning of the 23rd May.

Announcing the news, a photo of Stacey and the baby was shared on both their accounts, showing the former X factor star resting after giving birth, with the new born laying on her chest.

Fans have been praising Stacey and Joe for sharing a realistic picture of birth and labour, as the image shows blood on the baby’s towel, on the baby and on Stacey’s clothing.

Joe Swash shared another picture of the newborn
Joe Swash shared another picture of the newborn. Picture: Instagram/Joe Swash

One fan commented: “Wow what a beautifully powerful picture! I’m thrilled for you both.”

Another added: “Love how this picture is so real, how labour really looks.”

One fan in awe of the snap wrote: “That has to be the most natural and beautiful photos.”

Another agreed, sharing: “Most natural amazing picture ever, thank you for showing us celebrities are normal! She still looks amazing congratulations to you all.”

This is Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's first baby together
This is Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's first baby together. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

It was Joe that announced the birth of his son or daughter – the couple have not yet revealed the sex – on Instagram.

Sharing the picture, he wrote: “This morning. A lot earlier than planned I watched the love of my life, bring a new life into the world.

“We are overwhelmed, overjoyed and apprehensive of what’s to come. Mummy and baby are well and resting. We are so grateful for all of the love, support and positivity we’ve received over the last 8 months.

Stacey Solomon gave birth at only eight months
Stacey Solomon gave birth at only eight months. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

“I’m lost for words to describe how I’m feeling. So for now, I’m going to spend the next few days and the rest of my life falling more in love with these two humans.

He went on: “I didn’t think it possible but, today I witnessed the impossible. My partner, My love, my life, you are a super human. I am forever in awe. Joe X.”

