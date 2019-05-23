Stacey Solomon gives birth to baby 'a lot earlier than planned' reveals Joe Swash in emotional post

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash shared the snap on Instagram. Picture: Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon has given birth earlier than expected.

The Loose Women presenter, 29, went into labour "a lot earlier than planned" as she was only eight months pregnant and appeared on the lunchtime show only yesterday.

They announced the news with a sweet picture of mum Stacey cradling the newborn from her hospital bed. Her partner Joe Swash, 37, revealed the news to fans in an emotional message posted on Instagram, suggesting a difficult birth for Stacey.

Joe wrote: "This morning. A lot earlier than planned I watched the love of my life, bring a new life into the world. We are overwhelmed, overjoyed and apprehensive of what’s to come. Mummy and baby are well and resting. We are so grateful for all of the love, support and positivity we’ve received over the last 8 months."

"I’m lost for words to describe how I’m feeling. So for now, I’m going to spend the next few days and the rest of my life falling more in love with these two humans. I didn’t think it possible but, today I witnessed the impossible. My partner, My love, my life, you are a super human. I am forever in awe. Joe X"

The couple have been inundated with messages from close friends and colleagues, with Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, and Heart's own Amanda Holden, Rochelle Humes, and Ashley Roberts the first to share their warm wishes to Joe and Stacey.

But the couple have left fans waiting on the gender of the newborn, so we're yet to find out whether Ruth Langsford's suspicions proved correct. Last month Ruth predicted that the baby will be a boy because of a pregnancy old wives tale.

Stacey and Joe Swash have been dating for three years after meeting on I'm A Celebrity. Stacey, already has two sons Zachary Solomon and Leighton Barham, whilst Joe has a son, Harry, from his previous relationship with Emma Sophocleous.

It was Joe who originally announced the news of their pregnancy back in February. He wrote: "Have been driving myself mad thinking that she’s bored senseless of me and can’t stand to be awake for longer than 10 minutes of my company... So you can imagine my delight to find out that she still loves me and my company very much she’s just been growing a baby. "

"I can’t begin to describe how happy we are to be able to share this wonderful news. We’ve been so blessed with 3 incredible children that we’ve had the privilege of raising and we are forever grateful to have the chance to become parents to another wonderful child. It’s all very overwhelming and emotional and we couldn’t be happier right now."