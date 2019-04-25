Ruth Langsford ‘reveals’ Stacey Solomon's baby's gender on live TV
25 April 2019, 11:29
Ruth predicted that the baby will be a boy because of a pregnancy old wives tale...
Stacey Solomon is expecting her and Joe Swash's first baby together, and she's been very open about her experiences of pregnancy.
During yesterday's episode of Loose Women, the panel were discussing developing hair on your stomach during pregnancy. The conversation was in reaction to Stacey's Instagram post about growing 'thick, wirey' black hairs on the area.
Spending some time with mummy all to himself before he has to share me three ways. He’s been sharing me with his little brother for nearly 7 years and he’s been incredible. So we are getting some memories in during the calm before the storm 😂 love u Zachy 💛 P.S He’s laughing because he thinks my boobs are way too big and embarrassing for me to be cuddling him 😂
Speaking about the issue, Ruth Langsford said: "It is very common, okay, so you don’t have to worry about it. It’s increased levels of hormones, Estrogen in particular can cause hair to grow in unexpected areas.
"The hair growth should return to normal within six months after giving birth."
Ruth then made a prediction about the sex of the baby based on an old wives tale about hair on the stomach during pregnancy.
Sometimes all in ones are the only way 😂😂 I can’t believe it! I’m so excited to say that Happily Imperfect is out TODAY! Yayyyyy just wanted to say I couldn’t have done it without the love and support of all of my friends and family and everyone who’s supported me along the way. So THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU! ————————————————————————You being the only ‘you’ is the single most important thing. Life is imperfect. I am imperfect. Aren’t we all? It’s what makes us unique. This is an easy, no-stress book, written to celebrate all our weird-ness and incredible-ness. I hope that by sharing my experiences and the things I’ve learned along the way, maybe it will ease the stress a little for anyone else.———————————————————————There’s a link in my bio and on stories for you to get your hands on a copy if you fancy one! Lots and lots of love 💗
She said: "You know that old wives' tale, they say if you’ve got a hairy belly it means you’re carrying a boy."
A shocked Stacey then replied: "Does it?"
This comes after Stacey shared a photo of her bare stomach alongside the caption: "I think I’m pregnant with a Furby 🤣 I need to know... Did anyone else’s belly just suddenly become covered in fur?
"Im not sure if you can see it but all of the grainy little lines are blonde hairs that I’ve never had before and now I’ve now started sprouting some lovely thick, wirey black ones around my belly button.
I think I’m pregnant with a Furby 🤣 I need to know... Did anyone else’s belly just suddenly become covered in fur? Im not sure if you can see it but all of the grainy little lines are blonde hairs that I’ve never had before and now I’ve now started sprouting some lovely thick, wirey black ones around my belly button. I’ve always had my hair tummy snail trail which is a line of hair that practically goes from my cleavage all the way done to my hoo-ha but never an all over fuzz 😂😂 i’m not upset by it one bit I’ve always loved my, furrier than most, body, I’m just so fascinated as to why this happens? What does it mean? Is it to keep the Furby warm? 😂😂 Any incites are much appreciated (I think, as long as they’re not scary, if you have something scary to say, DON’T my anxiety can’t take it 🤣)
"I’ve always had my hair tummy snail trail which is a line of hair that practically goes from my cleavage all the way done to my hoo-ha but never an all over fuzz 😂😂 i’m not upset by it one bit I’ve always loved my, furrier than most, body, I’m just so fascinated as to why this happens?
"What does it mean? Is it to keep the Furby warm? 😂😂 Any incites are much appreciated (I think, as long as they’re not scary, if you have something scary to say, DON’T my anxiety can’t take it 🤣)".
Stacey and Joe announced that they were expecting a baby on Instagram in February.
He posted a photo of Stacey asleep alongside the caption: "Have been driving myself mad thinking that she’s bored senseless of me and can’t stand to be awake for longer than 10 minutes of my company... So you can imagine my delight to find out that she still loves me and my company very much she’s just been growing a baby.
Have been driving myself mad thinking that she’s bored senseless of me and can’t stand to be awake for longer than 10 minutes of my company... So you can imagine my delight to find out that she still loves me and my company very much she’s just been growing a baby. I can’t begin to describe how happy we are to be able to share this wonderful news. We’ve been so blessed with 3 incredible children that we’ve had the privilege of raising and we are forever grateful to have the chance to become parents to another wonderful child. It’s all very overwhelming and emotional and we couldn’t be happier right now.
"I can’t begin to describe how happy we are to be able to share this wonderful news. We’ve been so blessed with 3 incredible children that we’ve had the privilege of raising and we are forever grateful to have the chance to become parents to another wonderful child. It’s all very overwhelming and emotional and we couldn’t be happier right now."