'Paranoid' Stacey Solomon reveals why she won't use fetal doppler during third pregnancy

Stacey Solomon told Heart she won't be splashing out on gadgets while pregnant with baby #3. Picture: Getty

By Emma Gritt

EXCLUSIVE: The Loose Women favourite explained why she won't be relying on the home heartbeat monitors for reassurance as she waits for the arrival of her third child.

Stacey Solomon won’t be using a fetal doppler to monitor her third pregnancy.

The Loose Women star, 29, told Heart.co.uk that a lot has changed since she was pregnant with her sons Zachary, 10, and 6-year-old Leighton, especially when it comes to gadgets aimed at parents.

Speaking about 'fetal dopplers', which use sonographic technology to let expectant parents listen to the sound of their child's heartbeat without going to the hospital, Stacey admitted that using one would make her "paranoid".

Read more: Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's relationship timeline revealed

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are expecting their first child. Picture: Getty

She said: "There's loads more new technology out, which is great but really scary.

"I don't think I could cope with that I would be such a paranoid mummy.

"They put these things on the babies and they measure their stats. I wouldn't know how to read that information and I think I would be paranoid the entire time."

Read more: Stacey Solomon demands action as Momo Challenge sweeps Britain

Explaining that as a "really really premature baby" her own mum had been sent home with a monitor when she was discharged with Stacey, she conceded that the gadgets can be useful and potentially life-saving, but she wouldn't be comfortable using one at home.

Read more: Stacey Solomon confimed as new Celebrity Juice regular

Stacey Solomon dressed her bump in a slouchy jumper when she visited Heart. Picture: Getty

Stacey said: "There might be certain circumstances when you may need the apparatus and be taught properly how to use them, but for everyone to just to own one and expect to know how it works and what to do with it...

"It's such a hard time having a baby and it's really scary. You want to make sure things are OK all the time.

"Sometimes the way parents feel is taken advantage of."

Stacey added that for similar reasons she would be "winging" baby number three - and not relying on forums like Mumsnet to give her tips, tricks and advice.

It was just last week that Stacey's partner Joe Swash revealed they were expecting their first child.

Days after his cute online announcement, he was forced to deny that they are going to welcome a little boy after an Instagram goal celebration was misinterpreted by fans.