Stacey Solomon to join Celebrity Juice following Fearne Cotton's exit

Stacey Solomon will be a regular panelist on the ITV2 show. Picture: Getty

By Polly Foreman

Stacey Solomon and Paddy McGuinness have both joined Holly Willoughby and Keith Lemon on the Celebrity Juice team

Stacey Solomon is set to join Celebrity Juice following the announcement that Fearne Cotton would be leaving the show.

The former X Factor star, 29, who recently announced she's pregnant with her and boyfriend Joe Swash's first baby together, confirmed the news on this morning's Loose Women, saying: "I'm really excited because I'm going to be part of the 'Celebrity Juice' team this series.

"What Gino used to do - I'll just be sort of like a regular guest. I just get to go on and have fun, really - which I'm really excited about."

Fearne Cotton recently announced her departure from Celebrity Juice. Picture: ITV2

Celebrity Juice Keith Lemon - real name Leigh Francis - also appeared on the panel show, saying: "You've been on 'Juice' many times, you know what it's like! It's gonna be fun."

Stacey also released a statement saying: "I’m so bloomin’ excited to be joining the 'Juice' family. I have loved the show since it began and always enjoyed being a guest so to get to be part of the furniture is a dream come true. So here goes nothing. Wahoo.”

Paddy McGuinness was recently announced as Fearne's replacement for team captain, and he also released a statement reading: "I was a guest on the first ever episode and I’ve done every series since so I’ve always felt like part of the 'Juice' family. Keith’s one of my best mates, I love Holly and we all have a natural rapport. I’m looking forward to the chaos!”

Fearne, who was team captain for 10 years, announced her departure from the show in December.

She said: “After ten years of complete fun, I have decided to leave Celebrity Juice.

“It has been a joy to be part of this magnificent show and I wish the team the very best in future series."

Holly Willoughby paid tribute to her co-star on Instagram, writing: "I’m going to miss you being on the other side of my banana... thank you for 10 years of laughter... love you @fearnecotton ... we are going to MISS you on @celebjuiceofficial SOOO much 😥 xxxx".