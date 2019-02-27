Stacey Solomon has voiced her concerns about the Momo Challenge

Stacey Solomon is worried about the Momo Challenge. Picture: PA

The Loose Women star took to Twitter to express her worries about the current Momo Challenge which has been scaring kids.

For those who haven't heard about the Momo Challenge, it's a terrifying game which is a form of cyber bullying that uses a scary image of a character called Momo to entice kids to carry out dangerous tasks.

The game has started spreading hugely over the past few weeks and parents have been expressing their concerns about how to combat the bizarre trend.

Now Loose Women star and mum of two (soon to be three!) Stacey Solomon has voiced her concerns.

Okay what the *** is Momo and why have I had to see this horrific thing about 22 times in a week. I’m being warned it’s on @YouTube KIDS and @FortniteGame is it? And if it is SORT IT OUT... pic.twitter.com/7OwKq3JKJg — Stacey Solomon (@StaceySolomon) February 27, 2019

The 29-year-old said: "Okay what the *** is Momo and why have I had to see this horrific thing about 22 times in a week. I’m being warned it’s on @YouTube KIDS and @FortniteGame is it? And if it is SORT IT OUT..".

She accompanied the tweet with some screen shots of comments on Facebook from parents reporting instances their children have had with the Momo Challenge including one child reportedly hearing something in their headset whilst playing Fortnite.

Many other concerned parents joined her in her worries and responded to her Tweet with their own stories of the Momo Challenge that their kids had told them.

Stacey and her partner Joe Swash have announced they are expecting a child

One Twitter user called Samantha Easley said: "My 8 4 and 2 year old share and iPad and they watch YouTube kids. I showed my 8 and 4 year old a picture yesterday morning and my 8year old was in hysterics and said we can’t talk about it. And my 4 year old said she scares him in the middle of Peter rabbit. YouTube is deleted!!"

Others also expressed a similar sentiment about banning smart devices and websites such as YouTube.

Have your children had an experience with the Momo Challenge?