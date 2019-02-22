Stacey Solomon announces she's PREGNANT with adorable Instagram post

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are having a baby! Picture: Instagram

Stacey Solomon is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon has taken to Instagram to reveal she's expecting a baby!

Posting a sonogram photo, she wrote alongside it: "Every time I go to write anything I sob so... what he said @realjoeswashy 💜".

And her boyfriend Joe Swash also posted a photo of Stacey asleep, captioning it: "Have been driving myself mad thinking that she’s bored senseless of me and can’t stand to be awake for longer than 10 minutes of my company... So you can imagine my delight to find out that she still loves me and my company very much she’s just been growing a baby.

"I can’t begin to describe how happy we are to be able to share this wonderful news. We’ve been so blessed with 3 incredible children that we’ve had the privilege of raising and we are forever grateful to have the chance to become parents to another wonderful child. It’s all very overwhelming and emotional and we couldn’t be happier right now."

This will be Stacey and Joe's first baby together. Stacey is already mum to sons Zacharay and Leighton.