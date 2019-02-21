Mum of 7-year-old fears Momo 'suicide game' has now hit UK schools

Momo character. Picture: Social media

A mum has issued a chilling warning to parents after her 7-year-old son left his classmates in tears after claiming the character would 'kill them in their beds'.

Growing fears that viral suicide game Momo might spread to the UK were worsened this week when a mum took to Facebook to reveal her son had told other kids they would be 'killed in their beds' by the creepy character.

The online challenge has been shared by teenagers over WhatsApp and is already believed to have been linked to the deaths of two teenagers in Columbia.

Momo threatens that if the children don't do what she says then she will 'curse them' and along with pictures of the creepy doll-like figure are instructions on how to harms themselves and others.

Now a mother from Bolton has said she was deeply disturbed to find out her 7-year-old son had been threatening other classmates.

Momo character. Picture: news

In her post, shared in the Love Westhoughton Facebook group, she said: "When I collected him from school the teacher asked to talk to me."She said ***** had made 3 kids cry by telling them that 'Momo was going to go into their room at night and kill them'.

"When we got home I spoke to him about this and he told me that some kids at school had told him to look at the 'Momo challenge' which he did."

She added: "When ***** watched a video the 'momo' character told him to tell everyone to fear Momo or it will kill him in his sleep."So I have one very frightened little boy and some deep concerns about the kids in his school.

"Parent controls are as tight as could be and this **** still slips through. So if you have a child it would be well worth it to open up a dialogue about idiots online and try to get ahead of this."