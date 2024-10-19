Sir Chris Hoy confirms his cancer is terminal with 'two to four years' to live, but still feels 'lucky'

Chris Hoy announces his cancer diagnosis. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

British Olympic legend Sir Chris Hoy has announced that his cancer is terminal.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The six-time Olympic gold medallist confirmed to the Sunday Times that doctors have told him he has between two and four years to live.

The 48-year-old Scottish former athlete and broadcaster revealed earlier this year that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Hoy revealed that he has known for around a year that his cancer is terminal.

Sir Chris Hoy won six Olympic golds between 2004 and 2012 for cycling, which is the second highest total by any British Olympian behind Sir Jason Kenny's total of seven.

He retired from cycling in 2013, and has since been a commentator and presenter.

Chris Hoy and wife Sarra Kemp. Picture: Getty

Hoy told the Sunday Times that he had been diagnosed with primary cancer in his prostate, which has now spread to his bones, making it stage four cancer.

Tumours had been discovered in his shoulder, pelvis, hip, spine and rib.

Sir Chris said: "As unnatural as it feels, this is nature. You know, we were all born and we all die, and this is just part of the process.

"You remind yourself, aren't I lucky that there is medicine I can take that will fend this off for as long as possible."

Hoy married his wife Sarra in 2010, and they have two children together, Callum and Chloe.