Sir Chris Hoy confirms his cancer is terminal with 'two to four years' to live, but still feels 'lucky'

19 October 2024, 23:52

Chris Hoy announces his cancer diagnosis
Chris Hoy announces his cancer diagnosis. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

British Olympic legend Sir Chris Hoy has announced that his cancer is terminal.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The six-time Olympic gold medallist confirmed to the Sunday Times that doctors have told him he has between two and four years to live.

The 48-year-old Scottish former athlete and broadcaster revealed earlier this year that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Hoy revealed that he has known for around a year that his cancer is terminal.

Sir Chris Hoy won six Olympic golds between 2004 and 2012 for cycling, which is the second highest total by any British Olympian behind Sir Jason Kenny's total of seven.

He retired from cycling in 2013, and has since been a commentator and presenter.

Chris Hoy and wife Sarra Kemp
Chris Hoy and wife Sarra Kemp. Picture: Getty

Hoy told the Sunday Times that he had been diagnosed with primary cancer in his prostate, which has now spread to his bones, making it stage four cancer.

Tumours had been discovered in his shoulder, pelvis, hip, spine and rib.

Sir Chris said: "As unnatural as it feels, this is nature. You know, we were all born and we all die, and this is just part of the process.

"You remind yourself, aren't I lucky that there is medicine I can take that will fend this off for as long as possible."

Hoy married his wife Sarra in 2010, and they have two children together, Callum and Chloe.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay have been together for over two decades

Inside Tess Daly and husband Vernon Kay's marriage: From how they met to when they had children

Andrew Garfield opens up to Elmo about the death of his mother Lynn

Andrew Garfield emotionally opens up to Elmo about recently losing his mum: 'Sadness is a gift'

Simon Cowell has paid tribute to Liam Payne

Simon Cowell says he is "empty" as he pays tribute to One Direction's Liam Payne

Cheryl, 41, has taken to social media to pay tribute to her ex-boyfriend and the father of her son

Cheryl pays heartbreaking and powerful tribute to ex Liam Payne: 'Indescribably painful'

Alicia Keys in 2023

Alicia Keys facts: Singer's age, husband, children, songs, family and career explained

Caspar and Emma are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Caspar and Emma still together?

Married at First Sight

Viewers have been wondering when MAFS UK is on TV

When is MAFS UK on? Days, time and channel explained

Married at First Sight

Ryan and Sionainn tied the knot on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Ryan and Sionainn still together?

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

David Walliams in 2018

David Walliams facts: Comedian's age, relationships, children, family and career explained

The MAFS UK couples have been chosen

Which MAFS UK 2024 couples are still together and who has split?

Married at First Sight

Polly and Adam are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Polly and Adam still together?

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK's cast members are reportedly being told they will face a £10,000 fine if they reveal the outcome of their marriages

MAFS bosses to hit cast with '£10,000 fine' if they reveal show spoilers

Married at First Sight

Liam Payne and Cheryl were together for two years

Liam Payne and Cheryl's relationship timeline - a closer look at their surprise romance

Trending on Heart

Polly is taking part in MAFS UK

Who is Polly from MAFS UK? Age, job, Instagram and weight loss explained

Married at First Sight

Hannah and Stephen are two of the late arrivals on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Hannah and Stephen still together?

Married at First Sight

Hannah is one of the brides on MAFS UK

Who is Hannah from MAFS UK? Age, Instagram and job revealed

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK groom Ross is hoping to find his happily ever after

Who is Ross from MAFS UK? Age, job, tattoos, daughter, Instagram and football career revealed

Married at First Sight

Ross and Sacha tied the knot on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Ross and Sacha still together?

Married at First Sight

Ross and Sacha are rumoured to have split since MAFS UK filming ended

What happened between Ross and Sacha from MAFS UK? Their dramatic split explained

Married at First Sight

Niall Horan has paid tribute to Liam Payne

Niall Horan pays moving tribute to 'amazing friend' One Direction bandmate Liam Payne

Tributes have poured in for Liam Payne

Liam Payne tributes: One Direction bandmates, Robbie Williams, Olly Murs and more

Anna Kendrick is one of Hollywood's most loved movie and TV stars

Anna Kendrick facts: Woman of the Hour star's age, boyfriend and TV and movies revealed

Simon Cowell's age, family and career revealed

Simon Cowell facts: Britain’s Got Talent judge’s age, girlfriend, children and music career revealed
Harry Styles has remembered his friend and One Direction bandmate Liam Payne

Harry Styles says he "will always miss" One Direction bandmate Liam Payne in emotional tribute
Zayn Malik in 2018

Zayn Malik facts: One Direction singer's age, girlfriend, children, songs and family explained
Zayn Malik and Liam Payne

Liam Payne: One Direction star Zayn Malik pays tribute to "bro" bandmate in emotional letter
Louis Tomlinson has spoken out following Liam Payne's death

One Direction's Louis Tomlinson pays tribute to 'brother' Liam Payne after his shock death

Liam Payne has been remembered by his former One Direction bandmates

One Direction members pay tribute to Liam Payne following tragic death

MAFS UK saw Polly and Hannah clash

MAFS UK's Polly calls Hannah’s behaviour ‘disgusting’ in scathing statement

Married at First Sight