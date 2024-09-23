How long is MAFS UK on for? Number of episodes and end date revealed

MAFS UK season nine is currently airing
MAFS UK season nine is currently airing

By Hope Wilson

When does Married At First Sight UK finish, how long is it on for and how many episodes are there?

Married At First Sight UK is back for series nine as we welcome some brand new brides and grooms to the show.

As we watch Charlie and Eve, Polly and Adam, Alex and Holly, Richelle and Orson, Ross and Sacha, Caspar and Emma, Nathan and Lacey and Kieran and Kristina tie the knot, we're hoping each pair will bring the love and drama to the 2024 season.

While the show continues to air, lots of fans have begun to wonder how long the show will be and when the finale will be shown.

When does MAFS UK finish, how long is it on for and how many episode are there?

MAFS UK 202 has already begun
MAFS UK 202 has already begun

How long is MAFS UK on for?

It is believed that Married At First Sight UK will last for nine weeks. This is the same length of time series eight lasted, with season seven lasting a total of eight weeks.

How many episodes of MAFS UK are there?

There will be 36 episodes of Married At First Sight UK 2024, with four episodes being aired weekly on E4. After the episodes have been shown on TV, they will be available to stream on Channel 4.

MAFS UK season nine will air for a number of weeks
MAFS UK season nine will air for a number of weeks

When does MAFS UK end?

An exact end date for Married At First Sight UK has not been announced. However since the show lasts a total of 36 episodes, with four episodes airing weekly, it is believed series nine should finish on or around the 14th of November.

