Who is Emma from MAFS UK? Age, job, exes and Instagram revealed

16 September 2024, 20:30

Emma is taking part in MAFS 2024
Picture: Channel 4/Instagram: @sarahebarnes

By Tiasha Debray

Here is everything you need to know about MAFS UK bride Emma Barnes, from her age to where she's from, her Instagram, job and past relationships.

Emma Barnes is set to join the upcoming 2024 cast of Married At First Sight UK and she’s going to be a ball of fun.

A lover of the great outdoors, Emma has a passion for swimming, climbing mountains, and even competing in triathlons.

After being unsuccessful in finding love for herself, Emma has turned to our returning relationship experts, Paul C Brunson, Charlene Douglas and Mel Schilling for help.

How old is Sarah from MAFS UK, where is she from, what is her and who are her exes? Here is everything you need to know.

Emma Barnes is taking part in MAFS 2024
Picture: Channel 4

How old is Emma from MAFS?

Emma is 31 years old and her birthday is in the latter half of September which makes her a Libra.

Libra’s are supposedly peacemakers, empathetic and incredibly charming.

Emma turned 30 in 2022
Picture: Instagram: @emmaebarnes

What does Emma do for a job?

Emma is an Investment Sales Manager and seems to be a very career-focused woman, having focussed her energy up until now, on climbing the corporate ladder.

Emma’s an avid blogger and ran a page called ‘Man of the Month’ where she shared her escapades dating a different man every month.

With no luck in love with Mr January, Mr February, Mr March or the rest of the monthly dates, Emma turned to the MAFS experts for help.

Emma is an Investment Sales Manager
Picture: Instagram: @sarahebarnes

Where is Emma from?

Emma may be from Bristol but from her Instagram, she seems to be incredibly passionate about travelling, from weekend trips away to music festivals to skiing on the French Alps.

Emma loves the outdoors
Picture: Instagram: @sarahebarnes

Has Emma ever been in a relationship before?

Emma is taking the plunge and marrying a stranger but the stakes are higher for her than the usual person because Emma has never had a long-term boyfriend before.

Speaking before the experiment, Emma said: "I think the experts are going to do me a solid and find me a nice match."

Meet MAFS UK 2024 bride Emma

What is MAFS UK Emma’s Instagram?

Fans can find Emma on Instagram @emmaebarnes where she posts about her friends, adventures and her travels.

