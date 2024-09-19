MAFS UK star Caspar labelled 'red flag' by viewers after controversial comments to wife Emma spark debate

Emma and Caspar clashed on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Newlywed couple Caspar and Emma clashed during the latest episode of Married At First Sight.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK star Caspar Todd, 34, has caused a stir on the show after making some controversial comments to his new wife, 31-year-old Emma Barnes.

Viewers watched as the newlyweds headed off on honeymoon to Jamaica, however Caspar couldn't shake the feeling that his bride reminded him of his sister.

Despite trying to coax some romantic feelings out of her husband, Emma was left gobsmacked when the groom made a shocking comment to her, which left viewers stunned.

When discussing their most recent date, Caspar confessed he didn't feel a 'spark' with Emma and revealed he had "rarely gone for the curvier person."

Caspar revealed his true feelings to Emma on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Opening up about his feelings, Caspar said: "I've been struggling, I don't know if you've felt it. But I haven't felt that spark I was hoping to feel."

When asked by Emma what prompted those feelings, the 34-year-old explained that her connection with his sister made him feel uncomfortable, replying: "Watching you and her laugh together, there's an element and sort of mannerisms - I'm equating one with the other and it's not good."

Caspar was then quizzed on what his usual type is, responding: "I've rarely gone for the curvier person" and disclosing that he didn't fancy his spouse, leaving Emma devastated.

Emma was devastated by Caspar's comments. Picture: Channel 4

After collecting her thoughts, Emma replied: "If you didn't think I was sexy in my f****** wedding dress and my gorgeous bikini today, I don't know what hope there is.

"But what we're here to do is look beyond that and what you need to do is look beyond that because my personality, my confidence should help you be more confident and you should see qualities bigger than my clothes size."

She then ended her remarks with: "You need to work on your view of women."

Watch Caspar and Emma clash on MAFS UK here:

Caspar makes shock comment as he admits he doesn't fancy Emma on MAFS UK

Viewers were shocked by Caspar's comments with many fans taking to X, formally known as Twitter, to air their feelings on his statements.

One user wrote: "Caspar can’t deal wiv the fact he’s been put with a self sure confident woman (just like his sister) and now he can’t differentiate the two and the hatred is showing #MAFS #MAFSUK"

Another added: "I cannot get over how much of a catch Emma is. Even her clap backs to Caspar’s venomous mouth are so articulate and well thought out. She is intelligent and I think it intimidates him. #MAFSUK"

With a third stating: "Caspar is the biggest red flag going. No respect for women #MAFSUK"

But one fan did stick up for the groom, writing: "Why is Caspar in the wrong for saying he doesn’t find curvy girls attractive. But a woman can say she doesn’t want a short guy or wants someone who has muscles?! You like what you like no?#MAFSUK"

Emma and Caspar didn't have to best start to married life. Picture: Channel 4

Elsewhere in the episode viewers saw Eve Reid, 31, and Charlie Curtis, 31, and Kieran Chapman, 28, and Kristina Goodsell, 31, embark on their honeymoons.

Whilst Kieran and Kristina's trip was an overwhelming success, the same can't be said for Charlie and Eve who clashed as soon as they arrived.

The end of the episode saw the pair storm off from each other, leaving their marriage in question and fans on tenterhooks as to whether their relationship will survive.