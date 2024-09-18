Are MAFS UK's Eve and Charlie still together?

Eve and Charlie are one of the matches on MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Instagram/@evereid01/@charlielcurtis

By Hope Wilson

Are Eve and Charlie from Married At First Sight UK still together? Here is everything we know about their relationship.

Married At First Sight UK stars Charlie Curtis, 30, and Eve Reid, 31, saw sparks fly when they met for the first time on their wedding day.

Despite some hiccups, viewers are rooting for the pair, and with the support of experts Charlene Douglas, Mel Schilling and Paul C Brunson, many of us are hoping these two make it to final vows.

As we watch the rest of the 2024 couples tie the knot, fans have started to wonder how Eve and Charlie's relationship is now and whether the couple are still married.

Eve and Charlie tied the knot on MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

Are MAFS UK's Charlie and Eve still together?

It is unclear whether Married At First Sight's Charlie and Eve are still together, as the outcome of their marriage is still yet to air.

Due to this, neither Eve nor Charlie are able to speak about their relationship status until their final scenes on MAFS UK have been shown.

But we have done some digging and found that neither bride follows the other on Instagram, meaning things between the pair may not be so sweet.

Eve has also hinted that she may currently be in a relationship as the TV star posted some pictures of herself holding someone's hand on Instagram recently...

Charlie and Eve are one of the MAFS 2024 couples. Picture: Channel 4

Eve and Charlie's relationship timeline

Wedding day

Things started well for Eve and Charlie as the pair were attracted to each other upon meeting for the first time.

Charlie was left enamoured with her new bride stating that it "could be love" just minutes after meeting Eve.

However her bridesmaids were wary of her feelings with one of them stating: "Charlie seems really head over heels with Eve so it obviously worries me that she's going to fall in love and get hurt."

In a teaser for their honeymoon the couple were seen arguing, putting their newlywed bliss in jeopardy.