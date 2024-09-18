Are MAFS UK's Eve and Charlie still together?

18 September 2024, 17:20

Eve and Charlie are one of the matches on MAFS UK 2024
Eve and Charlie are one of the matches on MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Instagram/@evereid01/@charlielcurtis

By Hope Wilson

Are Eve and Charlie from Married At First Sight UK still together? Here is everything we know about their relationship.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK stars Charlie Curtis, 30, and Eve Reid, 31, saw sparks fly when they met for the first time on their wedding day.

Despite some hiccups, viewers are rooting for the pair, and with the support of experts Charlene Douglas, Mel Schilling and Paul C Brunson, many of us are hoping these two make it to final vows.

As we watch the rest of the 2024 couples tie the knot, fans have started to wonder how Eve and Charlie's relationship is now and whether the couple are still married.

Are Eve and Charlie from Married At First Sight UK still together? Here is everything we know so far.

Eve and Charlie tied the knot on MAFS UK 2024
Eve and Charlie tied the knot on MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

Are MAFS UK's Charlie and Eve still together?

It is unclear whether Married At First Sight's Charlie and Eve are still together, as the outcome of their marriage is still yet to air.

Due to this, neither Eve nor Charlie are able to speak about their relationship status until their final scenes on MAFS UK have been shown.

But we have done some digging and found that neither bride follows the other on Instagram, meaning things between the pair may not be so sweet.

Eve has also hinted that she may currently be in a relationship as the TV star posted some pictures of herself holding someone's hand on Instagram recently...

Charlie and Eve are one of the MAFS 2024 couples
Charlie and Eve are one of the MAFS 2024 couples. Picture: Channel 4

Eve and Charlie's relationship timeline

Wedding day

Things started well for Eve and Charlie as the pair were attracted to each other upon meeting for the first time.

Charlie was left enamoured with her new bride stating that it "could be love" just minutes after meeting Eve.

However her bridesmaids were wary of her feelings with one of them stating: "Charlie seems really head over heels with Eve so it obviously worries me that she's going to fall in love and get hurt."

In a teaser for their honeymoon the couple were seen arguing, putting their newlywed bliss in jeopardy.

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

Nathan and Lacey are one of the couples on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK’s Nathan and Lacey still together?

Fans believe Kristina and Kieran have split

MAFS UK groom drops huge ‘clue’ he and his wife have already split months after their wedding

The MAFS UK cast has been revealed

MAFS UK 2024 contestants revealed as series nine begins

Eve is one of the brides on Married At First Sight UK

Who is Eve from MAFS UK? Age, job, tattoos and Instagram explained

Kieran is taking part in MAFS 2024

Who is Kieran from MAFS UK? Age, job, height and Instagram revealed

Nathan is one of the 2024 MAFS UK grooms

Who is Nathan from MAFS UK? Age, job, tattoos and Instagram revealed

MAFS UK groom Alex caused a stir on the show

MAFS UK groom Alex labelled 'red flag' over wife swap comments

Caspar is taking part in MAFS 2024

Who is Caspar from MAFS UK? Age, job, exes and Instagram revealed

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

Kristina is one of the brides on MAFS UK 2024

Who is Kristina from MAFS UK? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Kristina and Kieran wed on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK’s Kristina and Kieran still together?

Caspar and Emma are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Caspar and Emma still together?

Emma is taking part in MAFS 2024

Who is Emma from MAFS UK? Age, job, exes and Instagram revealed

Here's the full cast of Married At First Sight UK 2024 and their Instagram handles

MAFS UK 2024 cast Instagram pages revealed

Mel Schilling is a dating and relationship Coach

Married At First Sight Mel Schilling: Age, husband and children revealed

Celebrities

Latest TV & Movies News

The soundtrack for My Mum, Your Dad series two is just as epic

My Mum Your Dad playlist 2024: All the songs featured on series two

My Mum, Your Dad will air on ITV for two weeks, kicking off on the 16th September and finishing on 27th September

How long is My Mum Your Dad on for and how many episodes are there?

Here's everything you need to know about the My Mum, Your Dad house

My Mum Your Dad house: Inside £8million Surrey mansion

Who is Vicky from My Mum Your Dad?

Who is Vicky from My Mum Your Dad? Age, job, divorce and children explained

Charlene Douglas is one of the experts on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight Charlene Douglas: How old is she, is she married and does she have children?

Celebrities

Paul Carrick Brunson is a relationship expert

Married At First Sight Paul Carrick Brunson: Age, wife and children revealed

Celebrities