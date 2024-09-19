Are MAFS UK's Polly and Adam still together?
19 September 2024, 20:30
Are Polly and Adam from Married At First Sight UK still together? Their relationship explained.
Listen to this article
Married At First Sight UK's Polly Sellman, 28, and Adam Nightingale, 33, didn't have the best start to their relationship when the groom confessed his wife wasn't his usual type.
Despite this, it looks like the couple are keen to give their relationship a go, and with the help of dating experts Paul C Brunson, Charlene Douglas and Mel Schilling, viewers are hoping the pair can make a success of their marriage.
As the cast continue to marry their new partners, fans are keen to know whether Polly and Adam are currently in a relationship or if they've decided to call it quits.
- Listen now on Global Player, the official Heart App: The official Married at First Sight UK podcast!
Are MAFS UK's Polly and Adam still together? Here is everything we know about their relationship.
Are MAFS UK's Polly and Adam still together?
It isn't known if Polly and Adam from Married At First Sight are currently in a relationship, as the results of their marriage are yet to unfold on the show.
As per the rules of MAFS UK, neither Polly nor Adam are able to discuss whether they are still together or not until their final scenes on the series have aired.
- Read more: Are MAFS UK’s Nathan and Lacey still together?
- Read more: Are MAFS UK’s Kristina and Kieran still together?
Adam and Polly's relationship timeline
Wedding day
Polly and Adam's wedding day didn't go particularly smoothly, as the groom quickly made it clear that his new wife wasn't exactly his type.
This crushing statement left Polly in tears and stating: "I just want him to like me" and fans were left concerned whether these two would even make it on honeymoon together.
- Read more: Are MAFS UK's Eve and Charlie still together?
- Read more: Are MAFS UK's Caspar and Emma still together?
- Read more: MAFS UK couples still together: All the successful relationships