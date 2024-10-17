MAFS UK's Polly calls Hannah’s behaviour ‘disgusting’ in scathing statement

17 October 2024, 17:12

MAFS UK saw Polly and Hannah clash
MAFS UK saw Polly and Hannah clash. Picture: Instagram/@polly_sellman/Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Married At First Sight's Polly has hit back at fans and called Hannah's behaviour 'disgusting' after she was accused of flirting with two of the grooms.

Married At First Sight UK bride Polly Sellman has branded fellow MAFS star Hannah Norburn's behaviour 'disgusting' after she became involved in a 'cheating' scandal on the show.

Viewers watched as the 33-year-old was quizzed on her 'flirty' interactions with grooms Orson Nurse and Ryan Livesey, by Polly, Holly Ditchfield, Sionnan Carmichael and Lacey Martin.

While Hannah went on to defend her actions, the other girls weren't so forgiving as she tried to reason with them. Following this episode, Polly received backlash for her comments to Hannah.

However Polly has come out to push back on the viewers who have accused her of 'bullying' her fellow cast members.

Polly, Lacey and Holly confronted Hannah on MAFS UK
Polly, Lacey and Holly confronted Hannah on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Taking to Instagram, Polly posted: "Morning guys. Thank you for all the support through the storm of comments last night.

"I am absolutely not defending any behaviour from last night despite the things Hannah said and done, because it was to be quite frank, disgusting. I’ll apologise for the delivery but no what was said.

"However, commenting on my posts and the messages I’ve received genuinely make you no better than me with being called a bully and the rest which is quite ironic that none of you think about.

"I am very very thick skinner but it’s so hypocritical and contradicting when people are body shaming me and calling me a bully with someone the things I’ve read and seen from last night.

"Have a think about that before you message a real person from who you’ve seen all of 15 minutes of on TV."

Polly released a statement following her controversial comments
Polly released a statement following her controversial comments. Picture: Instagram/@polly_sellman

Following the dramatic scenes, viewers took to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss the group's behaviour towards Hannah.

One user wrote: "Who made Polly and Holly head girls of the group. No one wants your husbands, who don’t even like you #MAFSUK"

Another added: "Emma calling out Polly and Holly being the mean girls (yes Hannah is still not great) but they have been mean girls all series #MAFSUK"

While a third stated: "I’m not Hannah’s biggest fan but this really does feel like schoolyard bullying. Polly and Holly are ochestrating a pile on here. It’s giving Year Seven #MAFSUK #MAFS"

Hannah was accused of flirting with the grooms on MAFS UK
Hannah was accused of flirting with the grooms on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Elsewhere in the episode, Polly found herself in a predicament with husband Adam Nightingale after the bride revealed she would swap partners in a game of 'stick or twist'.

This led to the couple getting into a screaming match leaving their marriage in jeopardy, however viewers will have to wait and see how their relationship unfolds on the show.

