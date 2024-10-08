Are MAFS UK's Ryan and Sionainn still together?

Ryan and Sionainn tied the knot on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Are MAFS UK's Ryan and Sionainn still together? Here is everything we know about their relationship.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK couple Ryan and Sionainn are the final couple to tie the knot on season nine of the hit show and fans are keen to know how these two get on.

After admitting she was getting cold feet on her wedding day, Sionainn and her new husband Ryan will be hoping experts Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas can help them navigate married life.

With the rest of the cast continuing to work on their relationships, viewers have turned their attentions to these newlyweds.

But are MAFS UK's Ryan and Sionainn still together? Here is everything we know about their relationship.

Ryan and Sionainn tied the knot on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Are MAFS UK's Ryan and Sionainn still together?

It isn't clear whether Sionainn and Ryan are currently in a relationship as their marriage is still airing on Married At First Sight.

As per the rules of MAFS UK, Ryan and Sionainn are not allowed to discuss their romantic status until their finals scenes in the experiment have been shown.

But after a bit of sleuthing, we've discovered that the pair do not follow each other on Instagram, meaning they may not have a positive relationship at the present moment.

Sionainn had apprehensions on marrying a stranger. Picture: Channel 4

Ryan and Sionainn's relationship timeline

Wedding day

Things didn't get off to the smoothest start between Ryan and Sionainn after the bride admitted she was feeling slightly apprehensive about tying the knot with a stranger.

However the pair agreed to work on their relationship and give the experiment a go.