Polly has revealed her two stone weight loss with before and after pictures. Picture: Polly Sellman / Instagram - Channel 4

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight bride Polly has proudly showed off her two stone weight loss, revealing the lifestyle changes she made to achieve her personal goals.

MAFS UK's Polly Sellman has taken to Instagram to share with fans her weight loss journey which has seen Adam's wife lose two stone in four months.

Polly is a 28-year-old careers advisor from Kent who is currently taking part on the hit E4 reality show Married At First Sight where she married Adam Nightingale.

Since filming wrapped on series nine of MAFS, Polly has been going through a weight loss journey, revealing to fans that she is "proud" to have lost two stone.

Sharing a collection of before and after pictures, Polly reflected on her lifestyle changes with a caption which reads: "Proud post 😋 This has been an ongoing journey since the end of March, and since then I've lost around 2 stone (with some help). It's not until I look at these photos back that I really do see how different I look.

Polly from MAFS has proudly showed off her two stone weight loss on social media. Picture: Polly Sellman / Instagram

"It's been a case of upping my water intake, eating less and moving more. And I love that I've found a huge passion for fitness again because of the routine I really kept to, and still do.

"The first photo was the end of March, the second was around the beginning of July, and the last is the most recent up to a comparison photo of me exactly this time last year in Aus to Friday evening."

She added that she has "a little way" to go until she reaches her goal weight, which is when she will be focusing on "building strength" and "maintaining" her weight, while also avoiding "a restricted lifestyle."

Polly from MAFS said she is 'proud' of her progress and is close to reaching her goal weight. Picture: Polly Sellman / Instagram

Polly went on to write: "I've always been confident however not so much with my body, now have a lot more self confidence and feel so much more comfortable in certain clothing whereas I didn't before.

"I dressed well for my shape and size but never felt hugely comfortable just the fact I knew how to dress to hide certain insecurities. However that's now changed and I don't think as much about covering certain things when I'm ordering clothes and it feels sooooo good 🙌🏼 Roll on the next 8 weeks to see what we can achieve 🦋."

MAFS bride Polly has also dyed her hair blonde, adding to her transformation. Picture: Polly Sellman / Instagram

This weight loss post comes as her relationship with Adam continues to play out on Married At First Sight, with the pair having recently reached a happier place in their marriage.

While Polly was ecstatic with her match on their wedding day, Adam made no secret of the fact that Polly was "not his type" and that he usually went for "petite brunette girls".

After weeks of struggles within their relationship, the pair have returned to being intimate with one another and have declared that they are "out of the friend zone".

Of course, we won't know whether Polly and Adam will go the distance until this series of MAFS finishes airing.