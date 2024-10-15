MAFS UK's Hannah and Orson 'cheat' on partners with each other in series twist

15 October 2024, 14:44

Hannah and Orson reportedly embark on an affair
Hannah and Orson reportedly embark on an affair. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Married At First Sight's Hannah and Orson are reportedly involved in a wife-swapping situation which causes a stir within the cast.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK is set to be rocked by a cheating scandal involving Hannah Norburn, 33, and Orson Nurse, 41, leaving their partners Stephen Nolson, 33, and Richelle, 48, in shock.

According to the MailOnline, the couple's affair is uncovered during a tense commitment ceremony, with bride Sacha Jones, 29, spilling the beans to the cast and experts Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas.

Whilst rumours surrounding infidelity between Hannah and Ryan Livesey, 28, had caused a stir on social media, it looks like Orson is actually is the husband in the middle of the drama.

A TV source told the publication: "Hannah and Orson's betrayal is revealed during one of the commitment ceremonies after Sacha blurted out the truth behind their closeness."

Hannah met Stephen on MAFS UK
Hannah met Stephen on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

They continued: "Their affair rocks the cast who have all been trying to navigate their marriages with advice from the relationship experts and the last thing you expect is for two couples to break their vows.

"It causes uproar and confusion, especially for Richelle, who hoped she could progress in her romance with Orson.

"As for Stephen, he sees Hannah cheating as an excuse to pursue another bride and he ups the ante with Sionainn despite the fact she's married to Ryan."

Richelle and Orson had a rollercoaster journey on MAFS UK so far
Richelle and Orson had a rollercoaster journey on MAFS UK so far. Picture: Channel 4

As the show is currently airing, none of the cast are able to comment on whether this report is true or not.

However earlier this month Richelle did hint that Orson was involved in a wife-swapping situation, after one fan quizzed her on their current relationship status.

Posting on Instagram, a follower commented on Richelle's post about Orson asking: "Doesn’t he leave you for another bride," to which she responded: "Yes he tries to recouple once I move out the apartment," before adding: "People will see the truth. It's a waiting game."

Richelle and Orson tied the knot on MAFS UK 2024
Richelle and Orson tied the knot on MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

Fans have also seen a teaser of what's to come, as an upcoming episode of Married At First Sight has hinted that Hannah and Orson may have a close connection.

Whilst the couples are at the Retreat East in Hemingstone, Polly Sellman, 29, tells the group about something she'd heard Hannah say.

The bride stated: "After the commitment ceremony when Stephen was walking towards her she said to Orson ‘hold my hand, let’s make him jealous'."

Hannah and Orson have not commented on the rumours
Hannah and Orson have not commented on the rumours. Picture: Instagram/@hannahkate_norburn/@orson_nurse

At the time of writing Orson and Hannah do follow each other on Instagram, suggesting that relations between the pair may be rosy.

The pair do not follow their current partners, Stephen and Richelle, meaning that these reports could very well be true.

Viewers will have to continue watching the series to see how the relationships unfold.

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

Ross and Sacha tied the knot on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Ross and Sacha still together?

Polly and Adam are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Polly and Adam still together?

Nathan and Lacey are one of the couples on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK’s Nathan and Lacey still together?

Amy and Luke are looking for love on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Amy and Luke still together?

Kristina and Kieran wed on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK’s Kristina and Kieran still together?

Caspar and Emma are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Caspar and Emma still together?

Ryan and Sionainn tied the knot on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Ryan and Sionainn still together?

MAFS UK's Holly and Alex are taking part in the 2024 series

Are MAFS UK's Alex and Holly still together?

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

Richelle and Orson are one of the couples on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK's Richelle and Orson still together?

Hannah and Stephen are two of the late arrivals on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Hannah and Stephen still together?

Ryan and Hannah are said to embark on an affair on MAFS UK

What happened between Ryan and Hannah on MAFS UK? Cheating scandal explained

Hannah is one of the brides on MAFS UK

Who is Hannah from MAFS UK? Age, Instagram and job revealed

The MAFS UK couples have been chosen

Which MAFS UK 2024 couples are still together and who has split?

MAFS Stephen has been keeping a secret from viewers

What is MAFS UK star Stephen's secret? Everything we know about the off-camera comment

Latest TV & Movies News

From season 3 kicked off in September 2024 and will be released every Sunday

How to watch From season 3 online, episode guide and release dates

Tommy Fury and Coleen Rooney are both rumoured to be entering the jungle

I'm A Celebrity 2024 full rumoured line-up so far revealed

Exclusive
Could Tommy Fury be entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle in a matter of weeks?

Tommy Fury fuels I'm A Celebrity speculation with telling statement

I'm A Celebrity 2024 is set to return to our TV screens in Novemnber

I'm A Celebrity 2024: Start date, line-up, how to watch and more

I'm A Celebrity

Sarah Hadland is best known for her role in Miranda

Sarah Hadland facts: Actor’s age, partner, family, and TV career revealed

Celebrities

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał are fuelling romance rumours

Are Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał dating?