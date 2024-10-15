MAFS UK's Hannah and Orson 'cheat' on partners with each other in series twist

Hannah and Orson reportedly embark on an affair. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Married At First Sight's Hannah and Orson are reportedly involved in a wife-swapping situation which causes a stir within the cast.

Married At First Sight UK is set to be rocked by a cheating scandal involving Hannah Norburn, 33, and Orson Nurse, 41, leaving their partners Stephen Nolson, 33, and Richelle, 48, in shock.

According to the MailOnline, the couple's affair is uncovered during a tense commitment ceremony, with bride Sacha Jones, 29, spilling the beans to the cast and experts Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas.

Whilst rumours surrounding infidelity between Hannah and Ryan Livesey, 28, had caused a stir on social media, it looks like Orson is actually is the husband in the middle of the drama.

A TV source told the publication: "Hannah and Orson's betrayal is revealed during one of the commitment ceremonies after Sacha blurted out the truth behind their closeness."

Hannah met Stephen on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

They continued: "Their affair rocks the cast who have all been trying to navigate their marriages with advice from the relationship experts and the last thing you expect is for two couples to break their vows.

"It causes uproar and confusion, especially for Richelle, who hoped she could progress in her romance with Orson.

"As for Stephen, he sees Hannah cheating as an excuse to pursue another bride and he ups the ante with Sionainn despite the fact she's married to Ryan."

Richelle and Orson had a rollercoaster journey on MAFS UK so far. Picture: Channel 4

As the show is currently airing, none of the cast are able to comment on whether this report is true or not.

However earlier this month Richelle did hint that Orson was involved in a wife-swapping situation, after one fan quizzed her on their current relationship status.

Posting on Instagram, a follower commented on Richelle's post about Orson asking: "Doesn’t he leave you for another bride," to which she responded: "Yes he tries to recouple once I move out the apartment," before adding: "People will see the truth. It's a waiting game."

Richelle and Orson tied the knot on MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

Fans have also seen a teaser of what's to come, as an upcoming episode of Married At First Sight has hinted that Hannah and Orson may have a close connection.

Whilst the couples are at the Retreat East in Hemingstone, Polly Sellman, 29, tells the group about something she'd heard Hannah say.

The bride stated: "After the commitment ceremony when Stephen was walking towards her she said to Orson ‘hold my hand, let’s make him jealous'."

Hannah and Orson have not commented on the rumours. Picture: Instagram/@hannahkate_norburn/@orson_nurse

At the time of writing Orson and Hannah do follow each other on Instagram, suggesting that relations between the pair may be rosy.

The pair do not follow their current partners, Stephen and Richelle, meaning that these reports could very well be true.

Viewers will have to continue watching the series to see how the relationships unfold.