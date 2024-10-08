MAFS UK's Emma defends Caspar after groom receives 'torrent of abuse' online

By Hope Wilson

Married At First Sight's Emma has hit back after Caspar faced backlash online.

Married At First Sight UK bride Emma Barnes, 32, has defended husband Caspar Todd, 34, after he received a 'torrent of abuse' after taking part in the show.

Since their wedding aired, Caspar has found himself facing criticism following comments he made about his new wife. After admitting that he had "rarely gone for a curvier person", the groom was labelled a 'red flag' by viewers who questioned his behaviour towards his new wife.

While it isn't clear whether Caspar and Emma are currently together, the TV bride has come to her spouse's defence and revealed that she "adores" him.

Speaking to Bristol Live, Emma said: "Seeing the public perception, actually, I think, what's been given out is it is an edited show and you have to remember that, like, I think that you can't film and put out every conversation and the whole conversation that you have."

She continued: "And I think a lot of what hasn't been shown potentially is the deep dive in the whys and hows and reasons why people say things that they do because otherwise, it would go on for about 60 hours a night, right?

"But if you deep dive that for every couple, Casper in particular hasn't received good feedback at all."

Emma added: "And I think that you know, he's a great guy. you know like I do adore Caspar, he's fantastic. And no one deserves that, you know, And that can be said about a lot of the challenges we saw a little bit with Polly last week.

"You know, sometimes you just say different remarks that you don't necessarily think that, you know, there aren't always cameras when you say those things on a night out or a party that you can quickly spot and be like 'Oh, no, I meant this.'"

Emma then discussed some of the comments her cast have been receiving online, stating: "Sometimes the context is taken out of what happens because you can't share that whole conversation, and I don't think it's very fair, of course, that people are receiving that feedback online.

"It's like shocking to read. I can sympathise but I can't empathise because to be fair, I've had so much love and I find it difficult to be able to put my feet in their shoes."

Emma went on to add: "If they're constantly receiving that tyrant of abuse and yeah, it's, it's not great. But today's news is tomorrow's fish paper. I think that you know what's great about this show in general is the journey and, you know, everyone at some point in this is gonna say something, but they think oh, no, did I really say that?

"And the audience and people watching it might think that now, but it's all about the growth of people. And that's why I love the show. You know, I always think 'don't react', bear with."

As their relationship on MAFS UK continues to air, the pair agreed to work on their marriage with the help of dating experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson.

While one couple has already exited the experiment, viewers will have to wait and see how Caspar and Emma's partnership unfolds.