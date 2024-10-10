MAFS UK's Hannah blames 'bad edit' as she defends 'nasty' behaviour towards husband Stephen

10 October 2024

MAFS UK's Stephen and Hannah haven't had the smoothest start to their love story
MAFS UK's Stephen and Hannah haven't had the smoothest start to their love story. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Married At First Sight's Hannah has hit back at fans after her behaviour towards husband Stephen was questioned.

Married At First Sight UK bride Hannah Norburn, 33, has blamed editing for her 'nasty' behaviour on honeymoon after fans slammed the TV star.

Last night viewers watched as Hannah and her new husband Stephen Nolson, 33, headed to the Dominican Republic for what was meant to be a romantic honeymoon for the newlyweds.

However things took a turn very quickly after the bride threatened to expose Stephen's family secret. This resulted in the MAFS couple getting into an explosive argument which saw their marriage in jeopardy.

While there have been rumours of a feud brewing between Hannah and her fellow castmates, fans were left less than impressed by the 33-year-old's actions towards her husband.

Hannah and Stephen argued whilst on honeymoon
Hannah and Stephen argued whilst on honeymoon. Picture: Channel 4

After watching the episode, viewers took to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss Hannah's behaviour.

One user wrote: "Let’s face it Hannah is hard work. And tbh has brought this all on herself. #MAFSUK"

Another added: "Stephen has 4 kids, the last thing he needs is a wife who acts like one. Hannah is hard work!! #MAFSUK"

While a third stated: "Hannah’s shown her true colours far too early. Aggressive, confrontational, dismissive and completely self absorbed. A Nasty school girl trapped in a 33 year old."

Hannah received negative feedback from MAFS UK fans
Hannah received negative feedback from MAFS UK fans. Picture: Channel 4

However Hannah has since taken to Instagram to hit back at the backlash and claimed that the editing of her honeymoon has given her 'whiplash'.

The bride wrote: "Well that wasn’t really giving honeymoon of dreams was it…the edit & the timeline has given me whiplash! 🫠🤦🏻‍♀️💥

"Let’s just say we are all humans & we all get caught up in the heat of the moment when you feel continually attacked & ambushed - especially when you are unbelievably out of your comfort zone. With a complete stranger. In a foreign country & no support system then spending all day on your own feeling isolated - I mean the play area was a cute added touch for the aesthetic though at least 🛝"

Hannah has defended her actions on MAFS UK
Hannah has defended her actions on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Hannah continued: "This whole experiment is about learning & growing and I am so unbelievably open to it all and proud to always be a person that doesn’t give up on the first hurdle as I’ve got a lot of passion in me to always try to push forward & not quit when things get tough.

"Yes I’m loud. Yes I swear too much (defo something I want to work on) Yes I voice my opinions and I struggle to filter my whirling ADHD brain but I will always try my absolute best, I will rarely hold a grudge & I will continue to want to learn more about myself and how I can grow as a person & as a partner to keep being the best I can be.

"At least I can add artist to my CV because that painting isn’t half bad if you ask me 🎨👩🏻‍🎨"

Watch MAFS UK's Stephen and Hannah argue on honeymoon here:

MAFS UK’s Hannah and Stephen argue on honeymoon

While it is currently unknown whether Hannah and Stephen are still in a relationship, the pair currently do not follow each other on Instagram.

This episode comes after viewers became convinced Hannah had fallen out with her fellow brides, after the majority of them do not follow her on the social media platform.

Taking to Instagram to answer fan questions, one follower asked Hannah whether she was friends with the girls, as they noticed she was the only one not tagged in their posts.

Hannah met Stephen on MAFS UK
Hannah met Stephen on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

The TV star replied to the comment, saying: "Oh really?! Hmm can't say I noticed tbh. I'm a busy gal living my best life."

At the time of writing, Polly, Holly, Kristina, Emma, Sacha, Lacey, Richelle and Sionainn do not follow Hannah on Instagram and she does not follow them either.

Despite this, none of the girls have commented on the situation meaning that we may have to see how their friendships play out on the show.

