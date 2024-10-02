MAFS UK’s Polly hits back after viewers brand her a 'mean girl' for confronting Charlie

Polly and Charlie clashed on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Following her fiery argument with Charlie, Polly has spoken out after Married At First Sight fans questioned her behaviour.

Married At First Sight UK bride Polly Sellman has spoken out after fans branded her a 'mean girl', after she accused fellow cast member Charlie Curtis of bullying Eve Reid.

Last night's dinner party saw tensions reach new heights as drama ensued between the girls when Polly confronted Charlie about her behaviour towards her wife Eve.

During these tense scenes, viewers watched as Polly pulled Charlie for a chat to ask her why she thinks their relationship isn't working. However their talk wasn't a successful one, with Charlie storming out of the room when Polly said she was acting like a bully.

Later on in the show, the one-time friends had a heart-to-heart and decided to move on. However it seems like their friendship may be on the rocks as Charlie wasn't best pleased with Polly's line of questioning.

Polly and Charlie had an awkward conversation on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Felling a similar way, lots of MAFS UK fans weren't happy with Polly's behaviour, with many taking to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss the episode.

One user wrote: "Polly is the definition of delusional. You’re married to someone who cannot stand to physically touch you, yet it’s other people’s relationship you want to do up judgmental jenny for! #MAFS #MAFSUK"

Another added: "Polly really should worry about her own toxic relationship and the fact her man doesn’t even like her before giving out advice…. #MAFSUK"

While a third stated: "Polly and Holly , the original Mean Girls. Everyone rallying round Eve when she shouldnt have even signed up for the process cos shes not interested in taking part ! ... toxic narcissist #MAFSUK #MAFS"

Watch Charlie and Polly argue on MAFS UK here:

MAFS UK’s Polly calls Charlie a bully

Following this backlash, Polly took to her Instagram stories to hit back at the negative reaction she'd received.

The bride wrote: "Hey guys, just a message about tonight’s episode… Please remember to keep an open mind with things on TV.

"We saw a lot of Eve most days and nights as she was always with one of us, and Charlie hardly ever while we were in the apartments.

"Naturally being closer with one part your do believe what someone’s saying to you about their partner if they’re nowhere to be seen and you haven’t spoke to them about anything.

"It’s really upsetting to see how blindsided we all were with this situation but please know I (and the other girls) did apologise profusely to Charlie and we are all good and speak daily 💙🥰"

She went on to post: "Also I get very overstimulated in certain stressful situations with a lot of alcohol and emotions involved. That’s a me problem x"

Polly spoke out on social media after the latest episode of MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram/@polly_sellman

Charlie also shared a statement on social media after receiving praise for viewers.

The MAFS UK star wrote: "I just want to say a massive thank you for all your support! I’m honestly overwhelmed with the love I’ve received and I promise I’ve seen every single message and I’ll be coming back to all as soon as I can!"

However Eve has stayed notably silent on social media after she was recently spotted kissing someone else who wasn't Charlie.

Charlie and Eve have had a rocky journey on MAFS UK so far. Picture: Channel 4

In pictures obtained by The Sun, Eve can be seen hugging another woman in Ibiza, however neither she not Charlie have commented on the situation.

A fan who saw Eve with her new love interest told the publication: "As a fan of MAFS UK I was shocked to see Eve with her hand around someone else other than Charlie. I was really rooting for them and they were one of my favourite couples."