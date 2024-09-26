MAFS UK apartment and dinner party location details revealed

The location of the MAFS UK apartments have been revealed. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Where is MAFS UK filmed? The Married At First Sight apartment and dinner party locations explained.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK season nine has kicked off in style with dramatic honeymoons and explosive dinner parties.

With the cast continuing to argue amongst themselves, there's still plenty more to come this series, including heated commitment ceremonies and nail-biting final vows.

While experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson attempting to keep the peace, viewers have started to pay attention to the filming locations in the show.

Where are the MAFS UK apartments? Here is everything we know about the filming locations.

Married At First Sight is filmed in the UK. Picture: Channel 4

Where are the MAFS UK apartments?

The Married At First Sight couples will stay in flats which are located in Wembley, north London.

Here the contestants will interact with the other pairings in the process, which can often lead to explosive arguments.

However the 2024 season hasn't got off to the best of starts, with Richelle refusing to move in with her new husband Orson.

The Married At First Sight flats play an important role in the show. Picture: Channel 4

Where are the MAFS UK dinner parties filmed?

Most of Married At First Sight is filmed in London, with the fiery dinner parties being filmed in an event space in Greenwich, south-east London.

The first dinner party of series nine started off dramatic, with Richelle being a no-show, Holly storming out and Polly being left in tears following Adam's confession- we love the fireworks!