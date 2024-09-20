MAFS UK fans say same thing as Adam and Polly's wedding leaves viewers 'annoyed'
20 September 2024, 11:16
Married At First Sight fans weren't best pleased at Adam's comments about new wife Polly.
Listen to this article
Married At First Sight UK viewers were left stumped last night after new groom Adam Nightingale, 33, failed to compliment his bride Polly Sellman, 28, when they met at the alter.
Upon locking eyes for the first time Polly revealed she found her husband attractive, however her new beau didn't share the same feelings.
Speaking to the camera, Adam stated: "The initial attraction's not 100 percent there. She's not my usual type. Ten out of ten for me would be petite, brunette, dark features, tan. She's not what I expected."
- Listen now on Global Player, the official Heart App: The official Married at First Sight UK podcast!
Things then went from bad to worse when the Adam told his new wife's friend these feelings, which they then confessed to Polly.
This left the 28-year-old in tears and wondering if her marriage was over before it had even begun.
Following these upsetting scenes, fans took to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss Adam's behaviour, with one user writing: "Adam who do you think you are!????? #MAFS #MAFSUK"
Another added: "More I see Adam , more I get annoyed ngl tbh. #MAFS #mafsuk"
With a third stating: "Adam looks like he wants to run out of there! He can’t even look at Polly. #MAFSUK"
- Read more: MAFS fans convinced Eve and Charlie will split after spotting major clue
- Read more: MAFS UK star Caspar labelled 'red flag' by viewers after controversial comments to wife Emma spark debate
Watch MAFS UK's Polly on her wedding day here:
MAFS UK’s Polly in tears after husband Adam’s confession
Elsewhere in the episode viewers watched as Ross McCarthy, 32, tie the knot with 29-year-old Sacha Jones.
It didn't take long for the couple to bond with Ross confessing: "She's ticking all the bosses - eyes, smile. It's like a dream come true."
Sacha shared similar feelings, stating: "Overall, I've had a really good day. Now the nerves have settled I'm really looking forward to the journey ahead."
In a teaser for the next episode, fans will get to see the weddings of Richelle and Orson, and Alex and Holly, as the final couples get married.
After this, the newlyweds will head on their honeymoon and then join their fellow cast mates in the apartments, when the experiment will start to get juicy!
- Read more: Are MAFS UK's Eve and Charlie still together?
- Read more: Are MAFS UK’s Nathan and Lacey still together?
- Read more: Are MAFS UK’s Kristina and Kieran still together?