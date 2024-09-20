MAFS UK fans say same thing as Adam and Polly's wedding leaves viewers 'annoyed'

Adam and Polly had an awkward start to their marriage. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Married At First Sight fans weren't best pleased at Adam's comments about new wife Polly.

Married At First Sight UK viewers were left stumped last night after new groom Adam Nightingale, 33, failed to compliment his bride Polly Sellman, 28, when they met at the alter.

Upon locking eyes for the first time Polly revealed she found her husband attractive, however her new beau didn't share the same feelings.

Speaking to the camera, Adam stated: "The initial attraction's not 100 percent there. She's not my usual type. Ten out of ten for me would be petite, brunette, dark features, tan. She's not what I expected."

Things then went from bad to worse when the Adam told his new wife's friend these feelings, which they then confessed to Polly.

Adam wasn't completely sure about his feelings towards Polly on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

This left the 28-year-old in tears and wondering if her marriage was over before it had even begun.

Following these upsetting scenes, fans took to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss Adam's behaviour, with one user writing: "Adam who do you think you are!????? #MAFS #MAFSUK"

Another added: "More I see Adam , more I get annoyed ngl tbh. #MAFS #mafsuk"

With a third stating: "Adam looks like he wants to run out of there! He can’t even look at Polly. #MAFSUK"

Watch MAFS UK's Polly on her wedding day here:

MAFS UK’s Polly in tears after husband Adam’s confession

Elsewhere in the episode viewers watched as Ross McCarthy, 32, tie the knot with 29-year-old Sacha Jones.

It didn't take long for the couple to bond with Ross confessing: "She's ticking all the bosses - eyes, smile. It's like a dream come true."

Sacha shared similar feelings, stating: "Overall, I've had a really good day. Now the nerves have settled I'm really looking forward to the journey ahead."

Sacha and Ross got married on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

In a teaser for the next episode, fans will get to see the weddings of Richelle and Orson, and Alex and Holly, as the final couples get married.

After this, the newlyweds will head on their honeymoon and then join their fellow cast mates in the apartments, when the experiment will start to get juicy!