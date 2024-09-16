Are MAFS UK’s Kristina and Kieran still together?

Kristina and Kieran wed on MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram/@kristinagoodsell/@kieranchapmannn

By Hope Wilson

Are Kieran and Kristina from MAFS UK still together? Here is everything we know about their relationship.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

As the first couple to tie the knot on Married At First Sight UK 2024, fans are rooting for funny couple Kristina Goodsell and Kieran Chapman.

Viewers will be able to watch the pair as they navigate their relationships with the help of experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson as the rest of the cast continue to get to know each other.

While the series continues to air, many viewers are keen to know whether Kieran and Kristina are in love and still together.

Are Kristina and Kieran from MAFS UK still together? Here is everything we know about their relationship.

Kristina and Kieran tied the knot on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Are MAFS UK Kristina and Kieran still together?

It is currently unknown if Kieran and Kristina from MAFS UK are still together as they are not allowed to discuss their relationship status whilst the show is airing.

Whilst we don't know for sure how things are between the two, Kristina and Kieran currently do not follow each other Instagram, meaning relations between the couple may not be as a rosy as fans hope.

Watch Kieran and Kristina meet on MAFS UK 2024:

MAFS UK 2024 groom pranks his bride with fake teeth in first look

Kristina and Kieran's relationship timeline

Wedding Day

Viewers watched sparks fly between Kieran and Kristina as the couple tied the knot in a memorable MAFS ceremony.

However things got off to a strange start when Kieran decided to surprise his wife with fake teeth at the end of the aisle. Luckily Kristina saw the funny side of the joke and loved her husband's cheeky sense of humour.

The couple continued to bond as the day progressed with Kieran opening up to Kristina's mum about his current living situation. While his bride was delighted with this part of his life, only time will tell how the couple will fit into each other's lives.