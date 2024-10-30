MAFS UK's Kristina defends Kieran after fans brand him a 'red flag'

MAFS UK's Kristina has spoken out after Kieran faced fan backlash. Picture: Instagram/@kristinagoodsell/Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Married At First Sight's Kristina has come out to defend her husband Kieran following fan backlash.

Married At First Sight UK bride Kristina Goodsell, 31, has defended her husband Kieran Chapman, 28, after he received backlash from fans following their heated argument.

Viewers watched as tensions between the pair reached new heights during their couple-swap task, which saw them switch partners with Sacha Jones, 29, and Ross McCarthy, 32.

Their marriage was left in tatters when Kieran revealed he had compiled a list comparing his new wife to his ex-girlfriend. This left Kristina in tears, forcing her to storm off from their conversation in order to calm down.

After these explosive scenes aired, fans were quick to criticise the groom for bringing this up to Kristina, leading Kieran to receive plenty of negative comments online.

Kristina was left in tears following her argument with Kieran. Picture: Channel 4

Fans took to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss Kieran and Kristina's dramatic fallout.

One user wrote: "Writing down comparisons of women in your life Kieran...That’ll end well #MAFSUK"

Another added: "I never liked Kieran. Always seemed like a weak man. And what kind of joke was that on your wedding day. That was the first red flag #MAFSUK"

While a third stated: "Kieran you’re just self sabotaging yourself now, you’re complaining about things that are really not that deep #MAFSUK"

Watch Kieran and Kristina argue on MAFS UK here:

MAFS UK’s Kieran and Kristina clash

Following the intense backlash, Kristina came out to defend her husband, writing on Instagram: "Guys 🧡🫶I really appreciate all your concerns and support, the love I have received is just incredible and I’m very grateful 😌 it was very tough for me at the time going through this and proud how I handled the situation.

"But some of the comments against @kieranchampmannn are not okay 😔 yes he was very bold with some of his comments but he was being honest and stayed true to himself which is the only thing I ever asked from him.

"So please before you comment think before you hit the send button. We are only human with raw emotions. Hime of all people don’t deserve this."

Kristina came out to defend Kieran on social media. Picture: Instagram/@kristinagoodsell

Kieran also hit back at fans who took issue with his behaviour, going on to blame editing for how their argument turned out.

The groom said on Instagram: "So I’ve seen the unveiling for tonight and it’s about me writing how Kristina’s different to my ex. It’s a hard watch.

"However I am p***** off with editing because I was told on the sofa to write these down, I haven’t just wrote these off my own back I wouldn’t ever do that. I was told to do that by the experts as part of my task.

"But the amount of comments now are just f****** unbelievable, I think I’m acting going to log off for a few days, because this is hurting a lot.

"I know I hurt Kristina by saying what I said but I was being honest and you can’t blame me for being honest."

Kieran hit out at MAFS fans who criticised his behaviour. Picture: Channel 4

While Kieran and Kristina are currently unable to reveal how their relationship stands today, the groom has come out to deny reports he is dating Sacha or Polly Sellman, 29, after social media users accused him of starting a relationship with both women.

The rumours began after the 28-year-old shared a kiss with Polly during one dramatic dinner party, however it looks like these two are just friends...