MAFS UK's Holly breaks silence following split from 'red flag' husband Alex

29 October 2024, 10:58

MAFS UK's Holly and Alex have spoken out after their split
MAFS UK's Holly and Alex have spoken out after their split. Picture: Instagram/@hollylouiseditchfield/Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Married At First Sight's Holly has spoken out after she broke up with husband Alex.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK bride Holly Ditchfield, 29, has broken her silence following her split from husband Alex Henry, 28.

Last night viewers saw the mother-of-two and ex-RAF air specialist choose to leave the experiment following weeks of arguments. The pair quit the show alongside Caspar Todd, 34, and Emma Barnes, 31, who also saw their marriage crumble after failing to find a romantic connection.

After her final MAFS episode aired, Holly took to Instagram to thanks viewers for their support over the past few weeks.

The TV bride wrote: "Just a quick message to all the lovely people who have supported my MAFS journey: MAFS taught me so much about myself things that I never knew I was capable of doing I accomplished. I am proud of me 👏"

Alex and Holly argued in their first few weeks of marriage
Alex and Holly argued in their first few weeks of marriage. Picture: Channel 4

She added: "Thank you to my amazing MAFS family! My family! My friends and all the lovely people I have met along the way. Over and out ❤️"

Alex also released a statement following his split from Holly, writing: "A love letter came through the mail…. 💌

"Hey guys, Thank you for the LOVE and comments over the last few weeks, it means the world to me. 🌎

"Unfortunately, it just wasn’t meant to be. A lot of people wanted me and Holly to last the test of time, at times I wish we could have too. We shared some great memories together on and off camera.

"I wish Holly nothing but the best in the future, she deserves it! Speak to you all real soon! Love."

Alex and Holly are one of the couples on MAFS UK
Alex and Holly are one of the couples on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Upon leaving the experiment, many viewers took to X, formally known as Twitter, to prise Holly for stepping away from the relationship.

One user wrote: "#MAFSUK I'm so relieved Holly did the right thing & didn't allow the "experts" to convince her she was equally culpable. She wasn't perfect but Alex's behaviour went far beyond the pale. The "experts" should be ashamed of their enablement of Alex. He NEVER took accountability."

Another added: "Holly is only just realising that Alex and her probably were never going to work"

With a third stating: "So Holly we’ve been telling all along that man is red flag #MAFSUK"

Holly and Alex had a rollercoaster journey on MAFS UK
Holly and Alex had a rollercoaster journey on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Many fans were convinced these two were still together after they shared numerous pictures of each other on social media.

Although the pair aren't in a relationship, they do still follow each other on social media, meaning many fans are hoping a reconciliation could be on the cards...

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

The MAFS UK couples have been chosen

Which MAFS UK 2024 couples are still together and who has split?

MAFS UK Kieran has revealed whether he is dating Polly or Sacha

MAFS UK's Kieran breaks silence on Polly and Sacha dating rumours

Caspar and Emma are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Caspar and Emma still together?

MAFS UK's Holly and Alex are taking part in the 2024 series

Are MAFS UK's Alex and Holly still together?

Viewers have been wondering when MAFS UK is on TV

When is MAFS UK on? Days, time and channel explained

Ross and Sacha tied the knot on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Ross and Sacha still together?

Amy and Luke are looking for love on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Amy and Luke still together?

Polly and Adam are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Polly and Adam still together?

Kristina and Kieran wed on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK’s Kristina and Kieran still together?

Ryan and Sionainn tied the knot on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Ryan and Sionainn still together?

Latest TV & Movies News

Who is the Banker on Deal or No Deal?

Who is the Banker on Deal or No Deal?

How does Deal or No Deal work? Game rules revealed

How does Deal or No Deal work? Game rules revealed

The best John Lewis Christmas adverts

All 17 John Lewis Christmas adverts, ranked from worst to best

Tommy Fury and Coleen Rooney are both rumoured to be entering the jungle

I'm A Celebrity 2024 full rumoured line-up so far revealed

First look at I'm A Celebrity 2024 as start date is announced

When does I'm A Celebrity 2024 start?

I'm A Celebrity

Andrew Garfield opens up to Elmo about the death of his mother Lynn

Andrew Garfield emotionally opens up to Elmo about recently losing his mum: 'Sadness is a gift'

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

MAFS UK groom Adam has revealed his weight loss

MAFS UK's Adam shows off incredible two stone weight loss in dramatic pictures

Orson has suggested thing between him and Hannah are not over

MAFS UK's Orson hints he's still dating Hannah despite Ryan romance rumours

Ryan from Married At First Sight UK has taken to social media to reflect on his time in the experiment

MAFS UK's Ryan breaks silence on shock Sionainn split amid Hannah romance revelation

MAFS UK's Kieran has defended kissing Polly at a recent dinner party

MAFS UK's Kieran defends kissing Polly as he labels moment an 'accident'

Do MAFS UK's Hannah and Ryan end up together?

Are MAFS UK's Hannah and Ryan together? Shocking reunion twist explained

Ryan and Hannah are said to embark on an affair on MAFS UK

What happened between Ryan and Hannah on MAFS UK? Cheating scandal explained

MAFS Amy and Luke have given fans an insight into their relationship

MAFS UK's Amy and Luke appear to confirm relationship status with telling post

Something tells us this isn't the last we'll see of Hannah and Orson!

MAFS UK's Hannah heavily hints at return to show amid 'recoupling' with Orson