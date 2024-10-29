MAFS UK's Holly breaks silence following split from 'red flag' husband Alex

MAFS UK's Holly and Alex have spoken out after their split. Picture: Instagram/@hollylouiseditchfield/Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Married At First Sight's Holly has spoken out after she broke up with husband Alex.

Married At First Sight UK bride Holly Ditchfield, 29, has broken her silence following her split from husband Alex Henry, 28.

Last night viewers saw the mother-of-two and ex-RAF air specialist choose to leave the experiment following weeks of arguments. The pair quit the show alongside Caspar Todd, 34, and Emma Barnes, 31, who also saw their marriage crumble after failing to find a romantic connection.

After her final MAFS episode aired, Holly took to Instagram to thanks viewers for their support over the past few weeks.

The TV bride wrote: "Just a quick message to all the lovely people who have supported my MAFS journey: MAFS taught me so much about myself things that I never knew I was capable of doing I accomplished. I am proud of me 👏"

Alex and Holly argued in their first few weeks of marriage. Picture: Channel 4

She added: "Thank you to my amazing MAFS family! My family! My friends and all the lovely people I have met along the way. Over and out ❤️"

Alex also released a statement following his split from Holly, writing: "A love letter came through the mail…. 💌

"Hey guys, Thank you for the LOVE and comments over the last few weeks, it means the world to me. 🌎

"Unfortunately, it just wasn’t meant to be. A lot of people wanted me and Holly to last the test of time, at times I wish we could have too. We shared some great memories together on and off camera.

"I wish Holly nothing but the best in the future, she deserves it! Speak to you all real soon! Love."

Alex and Holly are one of the couples on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Upon leaving the experiment, many viewers took to X, formally known as Twitter, to prise Holly for stepping away from the relationship.

One user wrote: "#MAFSUK I'm so relieved Holly did the right thing & didn't allow the "experts" to convince her she was equally culpable. She wasn't perfect but Alex's behaviour went far beyond the pale. The "experts" should be ashamed of their enablement of Alex. He NEVER took accountability."

Another added: "Holly is only just realising that Alex and her probably were never going to work"

With a third stating: "So Holly we’ve been telling all along that man is red flag #MAFSUK"

Holly and Alex had a rollercoaster journey on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Many fans were convinced these two were still together after they shared numerous pictures of each other on social media.

Although the pair aren't in a relationship, they do still follow each other on social media, meaning many fans are hoping a reconciliation could be on the cards...