Who is Kieran from MAFS UK? Age, job, height and Instagram revealed

Kieran is taking part in MAFS 2024. Picture: Instagram/@kieranchapmannn/Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about MAFS UK groom Kieran Chapman, from his age to where he's from, what his Instagram is, his height, job and relationship with wife Kristina.

MAFS UK groom Kieran has proved to be the joker of the group after he pranked his wife Kristina on their wedding day!

The lovebirds appeared to get off to a strong start, bonding over their love of animals and the outdoors. With the guidance of experts Paul C Brunson, Charlene Douglas and Mel Schilling we're hoping these two make it to final vows together.

As we get to know the rest of the Married At First Sight cast, it's time to get to know Kieran a bit more as he embarks on the journey of a lifetime.

How old is Kieran from MAFS UK, where is he from, how tall is he, what is his job and who is his wife? Here is everything you need to know.

Kieran is getting married on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

How old is Kieran from MAFS UK?

Kieran is 28-years-old and looking forward to taking part in the experiment.

Speaking prior to entering the show, Kieran revealed how he was feeling about the big day, stating: "On my wedding day, I’ll be most nervous about my partner actually fancying us."

What is MAFS UK Kieran's job?

The MAFS groom is currently a mechanic, however he has been a clown in the past and ran away to join the circus before choosing his current profession.

Kieran is looking for love on MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram/@kieranchapmannn

Where is Kieran from MAFS UK from?

MAFS UK groom Kieran is originally from Newcastle. A lover of outdoors, Kieran shocked his new wife Kristina when he admitted he lived in the middle of a woodland.

His love of the outdoors is something he's hoping his new partner will also enjoy, revealing: 'My perfect date is something outdoors, something that isn’t the ‘norm’."

Meet Kieran from MAFS UK here:

Meet MAFS UK 2024 groom Kieran

How tall is Kieran from MAFS UK?

Kieran is 5ft 6in tall, and this seemed to be a sticking point for the groom when it came to his new wife.

Prior to meeting Kistina, Kieran was keen to have a partner who was exactly his height or shorter than him.

What is MAFS UK Kieran's Instagram?

Fans can follow Kieran on Instagram @kieranchapmannn, where he often shares images of his days out with friends as well as funny singing videos.

Kieran is one of the grooms on MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram/@kieranchapmannn

Who is Kieran from MAFS UK's wife?

Kieran is married to Kristina and the pair were the first couple to tie the knot in MAFS 2024.

The two quickly matched each other's energy and the pair appeared to get on like a house on fire. As they navigate their newlywed bliss, we're rooting for these two to make it to the end of the experiment.