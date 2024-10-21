When does MAFS UK end? Finish date revealed

21 October 2024, 14:25

MAFS UK will be coming to an end soon
MAFS UK will be coming to an end soon. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

When does Married At First Sight end? Here is everything we know about when the show will finish.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK has seen series nine bring fiery drama, explosive arguments, cheating scandals, wife-swaps, splits and secrets aplenty.

Under the watchful eye of experts Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas we've watched brides Hannah, Polly, Holly, Kristina, Eve, Charlie, Sionnain, Emma, Richelle, Lacey, Sacha and Amy, as well as grooms, Adam, Nathan, Luke, Stephen, Kieran, Orson, Alex, Ryan, Ross and Caspar, navigate their new relationships.

As the series nears its finale, fans are beginning to wonder when Married At First Sight will come to an end and when the final vows will air.

When does MAFS UK finish? Here is the end date for series nine revealed.

The MAFS UK cast series nine has caused chaos
The MAFS UK cast series nine has caused chaos . Picture: Channel 4

When does MAFS UK end?

An exact end date for Married At First Sight UK has not been announced. However since the show lasts a total of 36 episodes, with four episodes airing weekly, it is believed series nine should finish on or around the 14th of November.

This means the final vows should be shown that week and the previous week.

There has been plenty of drama on MAFS UK
There has been plenty of drama on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Previous seasons of MAFS have included a reunion episode where the cast will reunite one final time for an episode filled with drama.

While this has not been confirmed for season nine, there have been reports a reunion could possibly happen, so we're keeping our eyes peeled and ears open for any new information!

