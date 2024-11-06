MAFS UK's Kieran and Kristina break silence following their shock split

6 November 2024, 11:16

MAFS UK's Kieran and Kristina broke up on the show
MAFS UK's Kieran and Kristina broke up on the show. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Married At First Sight's Kristina and Kieran have spoken out following their dramatic exit on the show.

Married At First Sight UK's Kieran Chapman, 28, and Kristina Goodsell, 31, have broken their silence following their shock split on the show.

Despite the advice of experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson, the bride and groom decided to split and leave the experiment single.

The couple faced kissing scandals and various arguments whilst together, and while fans and their fellow couples were rooting for the pair, they were unable to make it work.

Following their emotional exit, Kieran took to Instagram to discuss their break-up, writing: "Tonight me and @kristinagoodsell left the experiment."

Kristina and Kieran hit a rocky patch and left the experiment
Kristina and Kieran hit a rocky patch and left the experiment. Picture: Channel 4

He went on: "Is there a better wife on this series that I could have been matched with? No. Do I regret letting Kristina go? No.

"This sounds brutal, I know.. but I wasn’t the man for Kristina, and she deserves someone to put her on a pedestal. Someone who can give their whole self to her, someone who can support her through the highs and lows. But I’m afraid that just isn’t me anymore. In the past absolutely, I wanted to be a healer, a helper, someone’s world.."

Kieran and Kristina were a fan-favourite couple on MAFS UK
Kieran and Kristina were a fan-favourite couple on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

He added: "I’m not saying I’m the only one to ever go through really bad times in my life, not at all, but what I did go through has taught me exactly what I want and need from a partner, and although Kristina has a lot of gorgeous qualities, and is a beautiful human, I just can’t be the support that she needs, and that’s really sad.

"Obviously we signed up for a marriage, with the happy ever after and although it didn’t work, we are very good friends. She knows I’m on the other end of the phone if she ever needs me, and same vice versa.

"Kristina, first of all I’m sorry. I’m sorry that I couldn’t be there for you, I’m sorry that I’ve been trying to decide over the last couple of weeks whether I have it in me or not. I’m sorry I voiced that you have similarities to a previous relationship, and I never meant to compare you.

"I’m just sorry I couldn’t make it work."

Kieran hit out at MAFS fans who criticised his behaviour
Kieran hit out at MAFS fans who criticised his behaviour. Picture: Channel 4

Kieran finished: "Our wedding day, to date, was the most magical day of my life, and I will be forever grateful that it was you who came down the aisle. You and I smiled from ear to ear, a long with all of our loved ones AND the production team, and we went back to the hotel with our cheeks in our hands because they were hurting off grinning ALL day.

"A massive thank you to @channel4 and all involved for bringing Kristina into all of our lives, whether that’s in person, or on our screens.

"Anyone who is ever lucky enough to meet you is blessed. Keep being you, Keep spreading your happiness, you are infectious. See you soon ‘mate’ 🤓 (that’s our inside joke to those who are livid) eurghhhhhhhhhh 😜"

Kieran and Kristina found a connection on MAFS UK
Kieran and Kristina found a connection on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Kristina then revealed how she was feeling, commenting under Kieran's post: "Guys please stop this negativity 🧡🫶🏼 I’m thriving and so is Kieran in our own ways and celebrating each other for how far we’ve both come xxx"

Although their relationship didn't work out, the pair are still on good terms and often appear on each other's social media pages.

Kieran and Kristina were matched on MAFS UK 2024
Kieran and Kristina were matched on MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

However viewers weren't so supportive of Kieran, with many fans taking to X, formally known as Twitter, to criticise the groom.

One user wrote: "Kieran has given about 5 different excuses as to why he doesn't see a future and all are projecting blame onto Kristina. Patronisingly clapping for her not getting emotional, while he puts her through the b***** ringer emotionally. So pleased Kristina wrote leave #MAFSUK #MAFS"

Another added: "Kristina you are a b***** QUEEN!"

A third stated: "Honestly can’t express how irritating it’s been to watch Kieran literally say the same b******* thing every single week about his ex and Kristina!!!! He shouldn’t have been on this show Kristina deserves so much better!!! Who honestly does that!!! #mafsuk"

