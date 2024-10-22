Why fans think Amelia Dimoldenberg and Andrew Garfield are dating

So, are Amelia Dimoldenberg and Andrew Garfield really dating? Picture: Amelia Dimoldenberg / Chicken Shop Date - Instagram

By Alice Dear

Are Amelia Dimoldenberg and Andrew Garfield dating? That's the question every wants to hear them answer 'yes' after their chemistry during Chicken Shop Date was branded 'off the charts'.

Amelia Dimoldenberg, 30, and Andrew Garfield, 41, have left fans questioning whether they are dating after their Chicken Shop Date video went live on YouTube last week.

The comedian and Internet personality was joined by the Spider-Man actor in her most recent video - a concept which sees he date famous people in local fast food shops - where they appeared to be getting along very well, while joking about whether they could go on a real date.

This collaboration between Amelia and Andrew has been long awaited by fans, who were quick to comment on their natural spark when the pair met on the red carpet of the GQ Man Of The Year Awards and then the Golden Globes.

But are the pair really dating? And why are fans desperate to see Amelia and Andrew together? Here's everything you need to know.

Amelia Dimoldenberg and Andrew Garfield collaborated on a recent episode of Chicken Shop Date. Picture: Amelia Dimoldenberg / Instagram

Are Amelia Dimoldenberg and Andrew Garfield dating?

At the moment, speculation that Amelia Dimoldenberg and Andrew Garfield are dating is just that - speculation - with neither the comedian or the actor making any official statement on the rumours.

However, this hasn't stopped fans from hoping the pair will find love with one another, especially after watching their Chicken Shop Date.

During the episode, the pair continued to flirt with one another, however, with the concept of the video series being as it is, it is not clear how much of this is put on for the cameras and how much is genuine.

There was one part of their conversation which many fans believe was real, where Andrew brings up the idea that he and Amelia could go on a real date.

"If this wasn't here do you think we'd actually go on a date?", he asked her, before adding: "Do you think this has f****d up the fact that we could've actually gone on a date at some point, maybe?"

Amelia commented: "Well I don't know," which Andrew replied with: "Okay but like take out all the practicalities and the logic. I actually believe, maybe, we could've. Without all of this." The comedian joked back: "Because you're afraid of it," to which Andrew said: "I'm a very private person in my private life."

Amelia Dimoldenberg and Andrew Garfield have sparked rumours after fans pointed out their 'off the charts' chemistry. Picture: Chicken Shop Date / Instagram

Following the episode dropping on Friday, 18th October, fans have been taking to the comments to share their love for the pair as they question whether there could be a romantic future on the cards for them.

One fan wrote: "I'm convinced this will be the last Chicken Shop Date since they are obviously meant for each other and will never date anyone else again," while another commented: "So we definitely just watched them on a real date trying to act like it’s a fake date."

Is Andrew Garfield single?

As far as we know, Andrew Garfield is single after splitting from his girlfriend Kate Tomas. However, as he is a very private guy, it's unlikely that we would know whether he was dating someone else.

Andrew and Kate were first pictured together in March 2024, however, the pair's split was confirmed by her in October when she told fans on social media that they had broken up "months ago."

Previously, Andrew has dated his Spider-Man co-star Emma Stone, as well as model Alyssa Miller.

Is Amelia Dimoldenberg single?

Also admitting to being a private person, Amelia Dimoldenberg's relationship status is currently unknown.

In the past, she has only been connected with the rapper Aitch, who she appeared to have a public romance with - however, it is still unknown whether they were together or if they were simply teasing fans.