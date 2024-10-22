MAFS UK's Hannah heavily hints at return to show amid 'recoupling' with Orson

22 October 2024, 11:49

Something tells us this isn't the last we'll see of Hannah and Orson!
Something tells us this isn't the last we'll see of Hannah and Orson! Picture: Channel 4 / Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight bride Hannah has dropped several hints she will return to the show later in the series, leading fans to believe she will recouple with Orson.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

MAFS bride Hannah officially left the hit reality show during Monday's commitment ceremony where she split from husband Stephen, following the revelation she shared a kiss with Richelle's husband Orson.

Now, the bride - who found herself in the middle of a Married At First Sight cheating scandal - has hinted she will return to the show at some point, leading many fans to believe her and Orson will 'recouple' and re-enter the experiment as a new pairing.

Taking to Instagram following her exit, Hannah shared a lengthy statement about her time on the show married to Stephen, and the difficulties she faced with fellow brides Polly and Holly, finishing the caption with: "Peace out wifey life…but maybe not completely the end just yet! 👀✌🏼."

If this wasn't enough, Hannah also shared a picture of her and Stephen on the MAFS commitment ceremony sofa on her Instagram stories, adding the comment: "Over and out... or is it?"

MAFS UK fans are convinced that Hannah and Orson will return to the show as a new couple
MAFS UK fans are convinced that Hannah and Orson will return to the show as a new couple. Picture: Channel 4

This has not gone unnoticed by fans, who are certain that she will recouple with Orson - who also left the show on Monday - and re-enter the experiment.

One fan commented: "So if you follow every other season you are yet to return with Orson? This is like a standard now in each season!! So do you? Your partying words strongly hints at that!"

Hannah shared made a very telling comment on social media after leaving MAFS
Hannah shared made a very telling comment on social media after leaving MAFS. Picture: Hannah Norburn / Instagram

Despite recouping not being a popular twist with many MAFS viewers, some are keen to see Hannah and Orson return to the show as a couple. One person wrote online: "Unpopular maybe? But I think Orson and Hannah suit. I think Orson has the patience and demeanour to handle her!! Dare I say let them stay on the show together 🫣 #MAFSUK."

Another shared: "I need Stephen and Hannah and Orson and Richelle to leave then Orson and Hannah to come back as a couple #MAFSUK," while a third wrote: "Do an Ella and JJ and come back with Olson 🤣 even if you both are just friends I want to see you both to the end haha."

Hannah and Stephen finally parted ways during the commitment ceremony after a difficult couple of weeks on MAFS
Hannah and Stephen finally parted ways during the commitment ceremony after a difficult couple of weeks on MAFS. Picture: Channel 4

Of course, brides and grooms recoupling and re-entering the experiment is not unheard of on the show, with JJ and Ella doing the same only last year during series eight of the show.

After struggling to find happiness with their partners, the pair found a connection with one another, and after leaving the show, returned in a shock twist, making it to final vows.

